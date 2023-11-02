Biotech, Civic, Financial, and Life Science Industry Leaders Gather to Elevate NYC as Premier Location for Medical Innovation with All-Industry Call-to-Action

Cure® and Makovsky Co-Host a Dialogue on Accelerating NYC's Growth as a Life Sciences Powerhouse

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure, a healthcare innovation campus, in partnership with Makovsky, a leading independent communications consultancy, will bring together New York City ("NYC") civic and life science leaders for the first in a series of discussions about how the local life sciences ecosystem can propel its ongoing growth through government support, cross-sector partnerships, and biotech innovation hubs. The event will take place on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

The discussion series' mission is to highlight NYC's strengths as a leading biotech, financial, and life science hub, capable of competing with other major markets in the U.S. With support from government programs and the opportunity to create meaningful partnerships, this initial event will also serve as a rallying cry for all industries to do their part in contributing to the current momentum across NYC in order to solidify it as the country's premier biotech hub.

"Innovation, mentorship and funding are all equally critical for biotechs to thrive," said Seema Kumar, CEO of Cure. "Fostering collaboration across the tech, healthcare, finance, and public and private sectors is at the heart of Cure's mission and the necessary ingredient to usher New York City as the life science capital of the world."

The November 2 event spotlights a live panel of life science industry leaders from the NYC area and will be moderated by Drew Armstrong, Executive Editor of Endpoints News. Speakers include:

Michael Foley , CEO, Deerfield Discovery & Development

, Susan Rosenthal , Vice President, New York City Economic Development Corporation

, Richard Lifton , M.D., Ph.D. President and Head of the Laboratory of Human Genetics and Genomics, The Rockefeller University

, M.D., Ph.D. Seema Kumar , CEO, Cure

, Matthew Gline , CEO, Roivant Sciences

, Andrew Goldberg , Senior Executive Vice President and COO, Makvosky

"Makovsky was an early supporter of Cure's efforts to promote New York City's growth as a leading biotechnology hub, which flows from our work with innovative biotechs and investors," said Andrew Goldberg, COO of Makovsky. "More than ever, New York City needs to be a place where breakthrough life sciences technologies converge with investors who want to make a difference to patients."

Cure is currently home to 21 resident companies that have collectively raised over $765 million in funding since 2021 and span the therapeutic, medical technology, and healthcare services markets.

ABOUT MAKOVSKY

Founded in New York City in 1979, Makovsky is one of the world's leading independent communications consultancies, building businesses and reputations and nurturing ideas in biotech and life sciences, advanced technologies, sustainable energy, and finance. As a member of IPREX, Makovsky operates across the United States and in 30 international markets. For more information, please visit makovsky.com

ABOUT CURE

Cure is a healthcare innovation campus in the heart of New York City that features cutting-edge wet and dry labs, office space, and premium event space—plus tools, mentoring, and other assistance to physician-scientists, entrepreneurs, academics, and nonprofits working across the spectrum of healthcare and biomedicine. Cure's mission is to advance healthcare by accelerating the development of therapies and cures, and to facilitate critical conversations about the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit wewillcure.com.

