Biotech, Civic, Financial, and Life Science Industry Leaders Gather to Elevate NYC as Premier Location for Medical Innovation with All-Industry Call-to-Action

News provided by

Makovsky

02 Nov, 2023, 08:58 ET

Cure® and Makovsky Co-Host a Dialogue on Accelerating NYC's Growth as a Life Sciences Powerhouse

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure, a healthcare innovation campus, in partnership with Makovsky, a leading independent communications consultancy, will bring together New York City ("NYC") civic and life science leaders for the first in a series of discussions about how the local life sciences ecosystem can propel its ongoing growth through government support, cross-sector partnerships, and biotech innovation hubs. The event will take place on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Continue Reading
Cure
Cure

The discussion series' mission is to highlight NYC's strengths as a leading biotech, financial, and life science hub, capable of competing with other major markets in the U.S. With support from government programs and the opportunity to create meaningful partnerships, this initial event will also serve as a rallying cry for all industries to do their part in contributing to the current momentum across NYC in order to solidify it as the country's premier biotech hub.

"Innovation, mentorship and funding are all equally critical for biotechs to thrive," said Seema Kumar, CEO of Cure. "Fostering collaboration across the tech, healthcare, finance, and public and private sectors is at the heart of Cure's mission and the necessary ingredient to usher New York City as the life science capital of the world."

The November 2 event spotlights a live panel of life science industry leaders from the NYC area and will be moderated by Drew Armstrong, Executive Editor of Endpoints News. Speakers include:

  • Michael Foley, CEO, Deerfield Discovery & Development
  • Susan Rosenthal, Vice President, New York City Economic Development Corporation
  • Richard Lifton, M.D., Ph.D. President and Head of the Laboratory of Human Genetics and Genomics, The Rockefeller University
  • Seema Kumar, CEO, Cure
  • Matthew Gline, CEO, Roivant Sciences
  • Andrew Goldberg, Senior Executive Vice President and COO, Makvosky

"Makovsky was an early supporter of Cure's efforts to promote New York City's growth as a leading biotechnology hub, which flows from our work with innovative biotechs and investors," said Andrew Goldberg, COO of Makovsky. "More than ever, New York City needs to be a place where breakthrough life sciences technologies converge with investors who want to make a difference to patients." 

Cure is currently home to 21 resident companies that have collectively raised over $765 million in funding since 2021 and span the therapeutic, medical technology, and healthcare services markets.

ABOUT MAKOVSKY
Founded in New York City in 1979, Makovsky is one of the world's leading independent communications consultancies, building businesses and reputations and nurturing ideas in biotech and life sciences, advanced technologies, sustainable energy, and finance. As a member of IPREX, Makovsky operates across the United States and in 30 international markets. For more information, please visit makovsky.com

ABOUT CURE 
Cure is a healthcare innovation campus in the heart of New York City that features cutting-edge wet and dry labs, office space, and premium event space—plus tools, mentoring, and other assistance to physician-scientists, entrepreneurs, academics, and nonprofits working across the spectrum of healthcare and biomedicine. Cure's mission is to advance healthcare by accelerating the development of therapies and cures, and to facilitate critical conversations about the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit wewillcure.com.

Media Contact:
Mitti Bose Kalra
[email protected]

Caroline Drucker
[email protected] 

SOURCE Makovsky

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.