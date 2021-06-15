Biotech Company Attracts Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Charlie Batch

PITTSBURGH, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemp Synergistics, a biotech company dedicated to transforming the way manufacturers use hemp-derived cannabinoid-based formulations today announced the addition of Charlie Batch to their Advisory Board.

The addition of Batch to the Hemp Synergistics team is one of many recent successes for the company. Mr. Batch is an entrepreneur whose company, Impellia, brings state-of-the-art sports medicine and rehabilitation technologies to everyone. As Co-Founder, Mr. Batch and his partners have brought to market tech innovations from the University of Michigan, the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Colorado, among others.

His interest in sports medicine extends to research as well. Mr. Batch is a Player Advisor on the Football Players Health Study at Harvard University. Additionally, he serves as an Advisory Council Member for the University of Pittsburgh Brain Institute.

"I'm thrilled to leverage my experience to help scale this pioneering biotech company." said Batch. "Hemp Synergistics' is differentiated by its innovative approach toward ensuring consumers have the best possible wellness experience with CBD -- and that starts with its executive leaders who are uncompromised in their focus of developing industry-leading solutions. I'm proud to be a part of this world class team."

Prior to joining Hemp Synergistics, Batch NFL career spanned 15 years and two Super Bowl victories. In retirement, Mr. Batch continues to be a respected strategist in the NFL, providing game-day commentary for Steelers broadcasts and several national media outlets. He also serves as Senior Captain for The Trust Powered by the NFLPA, an initiative that Mr. Batch helped negotiate in 2011 with NFL team owners. Additionally, he helps former players achieve their dreams after football as a Transition Consultant for the NFL.

Since 1999, his Best of the Batch Foundation has worked to create communities where all kids and families are equipped with the tools they need to build their own best futures. In addition to his own foundation, Mr. Batch serves on multiple boards. They include the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, the Western Pennsylvania Humane Society, and the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh.

Charlie Batch is a recipient of numerous awards including the 2015 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and the 2013 Byron "Whizzer" White NFLPA Man of the Year Award. Mr. Batch holds a Master's Degree in Organizational Leadership from Robert Morris University. Additionally, he holds honorary Degrees of Doctor from Eastern Michigan University, Point Park University, La Roche University, Bethany College, and Washington & Jefferson College.

"We're thrilled in our ability to keep attracting top national talent. Charlie's expertise will help us develop global partnerships with consumer brands eager to meet the growing consumer demand for high quality, specialized cannabinoid-based products," said Daniel Kohler, chief executive officer at Hemp Synergistics.

Intellectual property development and on-going product launches differentiate Hemp Synergistics from other companies. Setting forth the goal to solve major problems for the Food and Beverage, Nutraceutical, wellness industries as well as law enforcement - Hemp Synergistics is doing just that, securing provisional patents on Bio-DriTM which powers Hemp Nutra Mix, Hemp Bake Mix, Hemp Beverage Mix, and novel transdermal patches.

To purchase CBD products or discuss wholesale opportunities, visit Pure Synergistics retail site at puresynergistics.com. For more information about the patented hemp ingredient technology, reach out to [email protected].

About Hemp Synergistics

Hemp Synergistics is a biotechnology company dedicated to making intelligent hemp products. We provide comprehensive industry solutions including extraction, remediation, research & development and manufacturing of hemp-based ingredients and consumer products for the food, beverage, supplement, and wellness industries. Differentiated by our executive leaders with global experience in technology, consumer products, and development of premier iconic brands - our mission is to provide high-quality cannabinoid ingredients that maximize the consumers' cannabinoid experience. The team includes scientists and product formulators, brand developers, and experts in compliance and regulatory issues.

SOURCE Hemp Synergistics

Related Links

hempsynergistics.com

