Biotech Company, OneSkin, Makes Key Head of Operations Hire

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotechnology company OneSkin, today announced the hire of a Head of Operations to join the female-led brand. An expert in organizational leadership, Robin Cagan will take on the role of leading processes and compliance for the brand, along with support on finances, and human resources. With OneSkin growing exponentially since its launch in 2020, Robin's role will focus on supporting the brand's development into the next phases of the start-up 's growth, and beyond.

OneSkin, the brand that created the world's first topical supplement, is currently being led by a team of four female PhDs; Carolina Reis Oliveira Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alessandra Zonari Ph.D., Co-Founder, and Chief Scientific Officer, Mariana Boroni Ph.D., Co-Founder and Head of Bioinformatics, and Juliana Carvalho Ph.D. as Co-Founder. "We're thrilled to be growing our team with such talent. Robin's role is integral to the trajectory of growth of OneSkin, in these very important stages of our launch," said CEO Dr. Carolina Reis Oliveira.

Cagan's recent roles include Director of Logistics at PulpRiot where she helped drive the growth of the company from regional to global distribution over the course of just 12 months and Director of Operations at Furnish where she spearheaded the launch of the brand into two additional metro markets. Her goals for OneSkin include formulating a new business strategy, curating company policies that align with overall strategy, overseeing the implementation of technology solutions throughout the organization, increasing consumer retention for the company, and more.

About OneSkin

OneSkin's core technology is designed to reverse aging at the molecular level, by addressing its root causes rather than just the symptoms of aging.

OneSkin's flagship product, OS-01 Topical Supplement, contains the first peptide of its kind, OS-01, which is scientifically proven to extend the length of time that your skin is healthy, aka your skinspan.

Deeply-rooted in science, OneSkin's clean, vegan, and cruelty-free formula uses a clinically proven combination of seven active ingredients, including their proprietary peptide, OS-01, in combination with other high-quality skin nutrients, such as niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. The result? Skin doesn't just look younger, its cells actually function younger, leading to improved skin barrier and increased epidermal thickness, enhanced cellular damage repair mechanisms, and ultimately, a reduction in skin's biological age.

By prioritizing research and data-backed claims in all stages of their product development, OneSkin is set to change how we think about aging. This is not a skin care company, this is a science-based approach to skin health and longevity. For more information, please visit oneskin.co.

