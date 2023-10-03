Biotech Executives to Ignite Inspiration in Next Generation Entrepreneurs at the "Innovation Unscripted" Fireside Chat

College students throughout Georgia, aspiring to start a biotech business, will have an opportunity to gain invaluable insights from renowned industry experts.

ATLANTA , Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Women in Science and Engineering (BWISE), in collaboration with the National Science & Technology Medals Foundation (NSTMF), is hosting Innovation Unscripted on Thursday, October 5, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Atlantic Theater at Georgia Tech's John Lewis Student Center, 351 Ferst Drive NW in Atlanta, Georgia. BWISE and NSTMF are providing college students throughout Georgia an opportunity to engage and have meaningful dialogue with biotech giants during a Fireside Chat. The event is free and open to the public. Food will be served at the networking reception to be held immediately following the program. For more information or to register for Innovation Unscripted visit www.nationalmedals.org/gtbiotech.

The program will kick off with a welcome by Andy Rathmann-Noonan, President of NSTMF, followed by opening remarks from Dr. Ángel Cabrera, President of Georgia Tech. After his remarks, the spotlight will shift towards the main attraction, the engaging Fireside Chat featuring biotech trailblazers, Dr. Ted Love, Chairman of Bio and former President & CEO, Global Blood Therapeutics; Dr. Tia Lyles-Williams, Founder and CEO, Helaplex; and Brad Hartman, Chief People Officer, BE Bio Pharma. The panel discussion will be moderated by Dr. Raheem Beyah, Dean of Engineering at Georgia Tech.

College students attending Innovation Unscripted will leave with a wealth of knowledge and invaluable insights gained from industry giants who will expose them to an unscripted candid conversation about challenges and successes associated with launching a thriving biotech business, and ways to chart their course through complexities of the biotech landscape.

According to a CBRE report released in April 2023, Atlanta had one of the fastest-growing life sciences workforces in the United States from 2019 to 2022. "I am thrilled to partner with NSTMF to host this meaningful event that exposes area college students to these powerful industry pioneers who have paved the way for them to achieve success in biotech," said Erika Jefferson, Founder and President of BWISE. "Atlanta is poised to become a biopharma hub, and we want to encourage these young, aspiring entrepreneurs to capitalize on opportunities in biotechnology that lie ahead for them in this city."

Contact: Erika Jefferson

BWISE

404/461-9964 (cell)

[email protected]

Kathy Warren

Kwarren, LLC

770/856-0305 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Bwise