Biotech Firm Aperiomics Closes $1.8 Million Series A Investment Round

STERLING, Va., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Aperiomics, the fast-growing biotech company combining the latest advancements in science, technology, and medicine to change the way healthcare providers identify causes of infection, announced today that they have closed a successful Series A funding round totaling $1.8 million.

South Carolina-based investment group VentureSouth leads a group of investors that also includes Pipeline Angels, Propel(x) and a number of high net worth individuals. VentureSouth operates a network of angel investment groups and funds across the Southeastern United States and was recently recognized as one of North America's top 10 angel investment groups by the Angel Capital Association.

"We are thrilled to grow Aperiomics and further its mission to advance how we identify infectious diseases and proud to announce our successful Series A funding round," said Dr. Crystal Icenhour, CEO of Aperiomics. "This funding will allow us to increase the number of patients we serve and clinicians we partner with. It will also allow us to make major investments in research and development that will improve the technology – making it easier to use and improving access to vital metagenomic information."

Aperiomics is the only company able to identify every bacterium, virus, fungus, and parasite known to modern science through its Deep Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing process. The company's Xplore-PATHOSM Test has created a new gold standard in identifying the root cause of infectious diseases. By offering unbiased insight, healthcare providers can prescribe precise treatments for specific conditions and offer patients better care.

"We are privileged to help fund Aperiomics in its mission to identify infections using the latest technology," added Paul Clark, Managing Director of VentureSouth. "Our members' investing thesis is to 'make money, have fun, and do good' – and there are few better ways of doing good than solving the challenging health issues like those faced by patients Aperiomics has already helped."

Earlier this year, Aperiomics was featured on NBC's The Today Show in a segment highlighting their work with a 3-year-old girl who suffered from chronic UTIs. With help from the Aperiomics test, her doctors were able to identify and treat a rare infection that may otherwise have gone unidentified.

"Our technology, which couples the latest in genomic sequencing with advances in machine learning, has already helped over 1,300 patients who were faced with difficult-to-diagnose conditions," continued Dr. Icenhour. "We know that this has the chance to change the entire way we approach infectious diseases and our team is excited to grow as we enter this next chapter of the Aperiomics story."

The company recently expanded into a brand new 4,700 square foot facility in Sterling, Virginia and are constructing an on-site laboratory facility to be completed and certified in the coming months.

About Aperiomics

The only company of its kind and scope in the world combining advanced DNA testing, the power of big data and decades of infectious disease expertise, Aperiomics is revolutionizing the way that medical professionals around the world identify infections. Supported by the National Science Foundation, Aperiomics identifies every known bacteria, virus, fungus, and parasite through deep shotgun metagenomic sequencing, using its proprietary, world-renowned database containing over 37,000 microorganisms. Helping doctors and their patients identify the causes of infections that other tests cannot identify, Aperiomics streamlines the path to a positive clinical outcome. Responsible for solving more than 1,000 medical mysteries, patients and their physicians often contact Aperiomics after suffering with medical conditions for years and hearing about Aperiomics' life-changing success stories. Aperiomics was named Life Science Innovator of the Year in 2016 and International Start Up of the Year in 2018.

