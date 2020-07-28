Biotech incubator FutuRx announces new investor Leaps by Bayer

NESS ZIONA, Israel, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotech incubator FutuRx ltd., today announced that Leaps by Bayer, the impact investments unit of Bayer AG, will join FutuRx as an investor for incepting and incubating early stage biotech companies. Both Leaps by Bayer and FutuRx invest in paradigm-shifting technologies in the life sciences, aiming to change the world for the better.

FutuRx is the leading Israeli biotechnology incubator, focused on innovative, early stage therapeutic technologies. It has established 20 companies to date with its longstanding investors Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals through Takeda Ventures, and OrbiMed Israel Partners, alongside with the Israeli Innovation Authority.

Leaps by Bayer leads impact investments into solutions to some of today's biggest challenges in health and agriculture. The investment portfolio includes more than 30 companies. They are all working on potentially breakthrough technologies to overcome some specific challenges such as, regenerating lost tissue function, reducing the environmental impact of farming, preventing or curing cancer, and others.

"We are very excited to have Leaps by Bayer join our investor group," said Dr. Kinneret Savitzky, FutuRx's CEO. "FutuRx and Leaps by Bayer share the objective to invest in scientific breakthroughs and enable the translation to novel therapies and even cures. Our portfolio companies benefit from the knowledge and support of our multinational pharma and VC partners at every step of the way towards reaching meaningful inflection points and we are thrilled to bring into play Bayer's unique expertise and capabilities in the many therapeutic areas in which it is active."

"Leaps by Bayer invests in paradigm-shifting advances in the life sciences and it's our mission to move the paradigm from treatment to cure," said Juergen Eckhardt, MD, Head of Leaps by Bayer. "FutuRx offers a portfolio of diverse companies in terms of technologies and therapeutic areas, all focused on novel science and with the ability to overcome some of today's challenges in healthcare."

Leaps by Bayer will work closely with the incubator's management team and investors to support its incubated portfolio companies and will participate in seed investment rounds in the new companies to be incepted at FutuRx going forward.

"We are pleased to see an additional global Life Science company expand its Biopharma R&D exposure to the Israeli ecosystem and join our distinguished incubator program which through FutuRx has been a major catalyst of the Israeli Biotechnology ecosystem," said Anya Eldan, Head of the StartUP division at the Israel Innovation Authority. "I am confident that Leaps' focus and experience with breakthrough biotechnologies will be an asset to FutuRx's work incepting new companies enabling Bio-Convergence, combining life science discoveries and cutting-edge technologies for the benefit of mankind."

About FutuRx

FutuRx is the leading Israeli biotechnology incubator, established in 2014 by Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC Inc., OrbiMed Israel Partners, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, through its venture group Takeda Ventures Inc., after winning the tender of the Israeli Innovation Authority. The incubator is focused on innovative, early stage therapeutic technologies, and has established 20 companies to date.



For more information about FutuRx, please visit https://www.futurx.co.il.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1220561/FutuRx_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FutuRx

Related Links

https://www.futurx.co.il

