Biotech Resurgent Growth Championed by Cancer Research and Clinical Trial Advancements

The biotech industry has been headlined by a growing number mergers and acquisitions, but focus of late surrounds optimistic developments regarding cancer research and developments as well as advanced therapeutic treatments. Biotech and Pharma firms in the markets have recently released progress on a number of treatments, including clinical trial updates for the advancement of relatively new methods of attacking cancer, including "armed antibodies" and cancer-killing viruses. Small biotechs developing such innovative medicines are providing opportunities to make significant gains on funding lately as in the past month, the Biomed/Genetics industry has increased moderately. A few Biotechs and Pharma companies often present intriguing and potentially very lucrative opportunities as their value can explode on positive trial results or key regulatory approvals. Active companies in the markets today include: Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX), Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT), Neptune Technologies (NASDAQ: NEPT), Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY).

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) BREAKING NEWS: Moleculin Biotech, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology drug candidates, all of which are based on license agreements with The University of Texas System on behalf of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, today announced it has received Polish National Office approval to begin its second Phase I/II clinical trial to study Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia ("AML").



"This approval is a significant step forward to be able to treat additional patients with AML and to generate positive clinical data regarding Annamycin," commented Walter Klemp, Chairman and CEO of Moleculin. "Consent from the Polish National Office was the final step required to allow us to begin recruiting patients for this important trial. Enrollment will begin immediately and we expect patients to commence receiving treatment, at the appropriate dose, in this clinical trial during the second half of this year." Read this and more news for Moleculin Biotech at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/mbrx.html



In other pharma and biotech developments in the markets:

Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) recently announced the expansion of its management team with the appointment of Michael Mazen Jafar as Chief Marketing Officer. Mr. Jafar joins Evolus from Allergan where he most recently served as Vice President, Medical Aesthetics. At Allergan Mr. Jafar led the commercial launch of Juvederm Voluma®, which has been recognized as not only one of the largest launches in the medical aesthetics category, but also the most successful, as measured by year one sales. He also led product development and marketing initiatives for the Botox® Cosmetic, Juvederm®, Kybella®, Latisse®, and Natrelle® franchises at Allergan. His most recent role at Allergan was to lead the market assessment and subsequent integration of the CoolSculpting® franchise acquired from Zeltiq.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) recently announced that at the Company's R&D Day, Jerry Mendell, M.D. of Nationwide Children's Hospital presented positive preliminary results from its Phase 1/2a gene therapy clinical trial assessing AAVrh74.MHCK7.micro-Dystrophin in individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Dr. Mendell presented the following preliminary data on the first three patients enrolled in the study: All patients showed robust expression of transduced micro-dystrophin, which is properly localized to the muscle sarcolemma, as measured by immunohistochemistry. Mean gene expression, as measured by percentage of micro-dystrophin positive fibers was 76.2% and the mean intensity of the fibers was 74.5% compared to normal control.

Neptune Technologies (NASDAQ: NEPT) and Bioressources Inc. recently announced it entered into a multi-year agreement with Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED.TO). Under the terms of the agreement, Neptune will supplement Canopy Growth's extraction, refinement, and extract product formulation capacity. "We are truly excited to partner with such a great company as Canopy Growth. This multi-year agreement, including minimum volume commitments, will be supported by Neptune's decades of experience in extraction, purification and formulation of value added differentiated science-based products," said Michel Timperio , President of Neptune's Cannabis Business.

Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) this week announced it will present updated safety and efficacy results, including overall survival (OS) data, from the safety lead-in of the Phase 3 BEACON CRC trial evaluating the triplet combination of encorafenib, a BRAF inhibitor, binimetinib, a MEK inhibitor and cetuximab, an anti-EGFR antibody, in patients with BRAF-mutant colorectal cancer (CRC). These data will be featured in an oral presentation on Saturday, June 23, at the ESMO 20th World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer in Barcelona, Spain.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated forty four hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Moleculin Biotech, Inc. by the company. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:

info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757



SOURCE MarketNewsUpdates.com