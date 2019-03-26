Biotech, science, medical coalition launches Metabo-oncology.com to help solve deadly cancer-obesity crisis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, evidence has increasingly shown links between cancer and obesity. In fact, obesity plays a role in nearly 20% of all cancer deaths and is a determining factor in the survival rate for many common cancers. There are no therapeutic solutions to this problem — and until now, there has been no central place for medical research professionals to get the most up-to-date information.

An emerging field of research called "metabo-oncology" explains how obesity and metabolic dysfunction (e.g. pre-diabetes, T2D) lead to worse outcomes for cancer patients. Today, a coalition of academics, researchers, clinical oncologists and biotech executives launched Metabo-oncology.com. The central portal website serves as a curated resource for doctors and researchers who seek to share insights and research on this topic.

"Truly, this is one of the greatest challenges I face daily in my breast cancer practice," said site contributor Joyce A. O'Shaughnessy, M.D., Chair of Breast Cancer Research at the Texas Oncology-Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center and Chair of The US Oncology Network. "We need to intensify our efforts to provide our cancer patients with proven tools that will help them improve their metabolic health."

"Cancer patients with tumors sensitive to the metabolic hormones insulin and leptin have a different kind of cancer, which is why immunotherapies and targeted therapies typically don't work for these patients," added James Shanahan, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of site-sponsor SynDevRx, Inc. "Pharma must take into account the impact of the patient's systemic metabolic health if they want to improve response rates."

In an era marked by an aging population and increasing obesity rates, Metabo-oncology.com highlights the latest research and commentary from leading experts with the goal of fostering collaboration in this emerging field. The site features links to top-tier journals, including Nature, The Journal of Immunology, The Lancet and Nature Cell Biology. It is organized to help newcomers to metabo-oncology research easily navigate the epidemiology, medical concerns and scientific understandings on mechanisms underlying the "cancer-obesity nexus."

Metabo-Oncology.com will evolve over time to provide viable options for clinical oncologists and the latest research for investigators as well as insights on medical treatments, including exercise, diet and nutrition.

For more information, visit Metabo-oncology.com.

Contact:

James Shanahan

Co-Founder, Chief Business Officer and Director at SynDevRx

617- 401-3110

Jim@Metabo-oncology.com

SOURCE SynDevRx, Inc.

Related Links

http://syndevrx.com/

