Biotech TotalClarity to leverage dClinic's Private Healthcare Blockchain for Upcoming Clinical Trials

SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalClarity, a US based Biotech with several innovative medicines designed to treat glaucoma, cancer and fungal infections, will leverage dClinic's PHB (Private Healthcare Blockchain) to conduct their clinical trials, in the ASEAN region. Trials will specifically run in Indonesia and Singapore to validate the efficacy of these molecules.

"We are confident we can gain significant operational efficiency when we leverage dClinic's clinically-focused advanced Blockchain technology. We also feel that the ASEAN region lends us the perfect market to launch our ground-breaking molecules. This will also lend great benefits to the local citizens and help bring in partnerships and investments from a number of regional partners we will be engaging with. We are also fortunate to have Deloitte Southeast Asia help us navigate the ASEAN market," says TotalClarity CEO, Shekhar Shastri.

"By using our Blockchain technology in clinical trials to establish the efficacy of their therapeutics, TotalClarity will circumvent costly non-clinical and administrative overheads. These include, and are not limited to, management of multiple versions of proofs of consent stored on the Blockchain that can be linked to reference every trial. We will also use our PHB Smart Contracts to define and document the method of obtaining consent before a participant is included in the trial," said dClinic CEO Dr. Richard Satur.

TotalClarity's business model is underpinned by proprietary AI (Artificial Intelligence), which is used to drive internal R&D and is a key component on their technology platform. This AI-driven platform allows them to scale drug development process to accelerate molecular innovation in the areas of pulmonary infections and cancer, with much shorter timeline outcomes, developing strong IP and enhanced efficacy. The TotalClarity team will be conducting a number of workshops with their ASEAN partners to help demonstrate the clear value proposition.

TotalClarity's AI platform is an innovation that we believe is not only necessary but also essential in the efficient and effective progress in life science research in general. In addition, it greatly helps improve operations and clinical trial processes for biotechs. When you couple this with dClinic's Blockchain, we have platform, that provides for a fuller biotech eco-system that adds tremendous values to the global biotech industry.

