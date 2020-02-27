Biotech Veteran Jean-Paul Mangeolle Joins TeraPore Technologies Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraPore Technologies, a developer of high-permeability, high-resolution membrane nanofiltration systems for bioprocessing and other applications, today announced that biotechnology executive Mr. Jean-Paul Mangeolle has joined its Board of Directors. Formerly a senior executive at Danaher and Millipore, Mr. Mangeolle has deep experience in providing solutions that advance biomanufacturing and human health. He will provide a seasoned perspective and strategic guidance to TeraPore.

"We are delighted to have Mr. Mangeolle join our board of directors," said Rachel Dorin, PhD, CEO of TeraPore. "He brings keen insight into the challenges facing the biomanufacturing sector and will help TeraPore fulfill our mission of using new technologies to solve the most difficult bioseparations problems for the biopharma industry."

Commenting on TeraPore's revolutionary new IsoBlock membrane technology platform, Mr. Mangeolle said, "TeraPore's tunable, precisely engineered bioseparations platform has profound implications for biological manufacturing. It provides a much-needed set of tools to the biopharma community, which is struggling to produce a wide array of new biotherapeutics. I am thrilled at the opportunity to assist Dr. Dorin's world class team of scientists and engineers."

Mr. Mangeolle has more than 35 years of experience as a global biotechnology executive. He recently retired as President of the SCIEX Group, a unit of Danaher. Prior to SCIEX Group, he was an executive vice president with Merck KGaA responsible for the process solutions division and previously held executive positions with Millipore Corporation. Mr. Mangeolle currently serves on the boards of directors of Charles River Labs and Gelest, Inc., and is a co-founder of Petri Bio, an early stage venture capital firm.

About TeraPore Technologies

TeraPore Technologies develops high-permeability, high-resolution membrane nanofiltration systems for bioprocessing and other applications. Its mission is to solve the most challenging bioseparations problems. Terapore is a venture-backed firm whose key investors include Anzu Partners, Artiman Ventures, RA Capital Management, and the law firm of Wilson Sonsini. Terapore has also been the recipient of grant funding from the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency. For more information, please visit https://teraporetech.com.

