Biotechnology Company Psilera Convenes Prominent Industry Leaders & Patient Advocates for First FTD Research Summit

Event features leading CNS researchers, academic partners and patient advocacy groups.

The goal is to advance collaboration and prioritize research for FTD and other neurodegenerative diseases.

A white paper action plan will be released by Psilera later this year.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Psilera, Inc. (Psilera), a biotechnology research company specializing in the development of novel therapeutic compounds for the treatment of rare and neurological diseases, is hosting the first annual Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) Research Summit on Wednesday, January 22nd in Tampa, Florida. With strong support from the University of South Florida Research Foundation (USF), this intimate event brings together leading researchers, academics, and patient advocacy groups, such as The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD), for a roundtable discussion to advance collaboration and develop new solutions for neurodegenerative diseases, specifically FTD.

"This event started as a "what if…" idea that quickly grew to become a robust conversation between many passionate and brilliant professionals all working towards a common goal," said Dr. Chris Witowski, CEO, Psilera. "The response has been impressive, and we're thankful for the strong partner support. Our team is already thinking about how to evolve the summit next year."

The summit's unique value lies in its focused, collaborative nature. By bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders, Psilera aims to foster a dynamic exchange of ideas and accelerate progress in FTD treatment and overcome existing developmental challenges. Insights collected during the summit will have a far-reaching impact on the broader FTD research community and, ultimately, on the lives of patients and their families. Psilera aims to release an action report to inform future research directions, accelerate the development of new therapies, and contribute to improved patient care.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of Psilera, the USF Research Foundation, and members of the FTD community who made this summit possible," said Dr. Liz Finger, Professor of Neurology, University of Western Ontario. "By convening these key stakeholders, we aim to accelerate progress in FTD research and ultimately bring much-needed next-generation treatment options to patients battling this devastating form of dementia."

Limited seating is available but if you are involved in FTD research or patient care and would like to join this event, please submit a written request to Psilera's PR & event partner Michael Lauer no later than 5pm ET on January 17th.

About Psilera Inc.

Psilera is a biopharmaceutical company developing groundbreaking therapeutics for hard-to-treat neurodegenerative diseases by utilizing a new class of medicines called neuroplastogens. Psilera's lead asset, PSIL-006, is a non-hallucinogenic psilocybin-derivative for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia (FTD). With a deep commitment to scientific excellence and patient centricity, Psilera is transforming the lives of individuals affected by devastating neurodegenerative diseases. Welcome to the new era of mindful medicine. For more information visit www.psilera.com .

