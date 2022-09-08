Biotechnology Company Purissima Releases Study Findings Related to the Potential Applications and Usage of Cannabichromene (CBC)

Study's Results Reveal CBC's Robust Therapeutic Properties to Help Contribute to Skin Health

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purissima , a leading biotechnology health and wellness company, announced the completion of two separate ingredient testing programs with two leading contract research organizations. Testing included biological tests on human skin explants to reveal the effectiveness of Purissima's produced compounds Cannabichromene (CBC) and Cannabichromenic acid (CBCA). While scientific studies and literature do currently exist surrounding the generalized efficacy of CBC on the human body, Purissima conducted these independent surveys to specifically validate and confirm CBC's therapeutic potential to improve a variety of topical skin concerns. To date, given the lack of commercial availability of CBCA (aside from being naturally produced by Purissima), there is limited published scientific studies and literature.

The collected test data indicated CBC did have a significant and positive impact on helping soothe stressed and irritated skin. The physical manifestation of this marked improvement included a reduction in the appearance of skin redness, and decrease in the appearance of skin inflammation.

"Our testing helped us further quantify and substantiate the effectiveness of our CBC compound," said Karen Raghavan, VP of Brand Development at Purissima. "It is our mission to help improve the quality of life for millions of people on the planet, and the findings further elucidate the efforts and potential biotechnology has to radically innovate the global health, wellness, and pharmaceutical sectors at an unprecedented scale and speed."

Other nuanced survey findings signaling CBC's beneficial properties in topical ingredient usage included:

CBC may contribute to the health of skin that is prone to blemishes and breakouts.

CBC can help improve the appearance of skin texture and uneven skin tone.

CBC can help strengthen and promote cellular turnover.

Even at low concentrations, CBC helped reduce the state of stressed skin.

Purissima has also conducted another independent study with a leading contract research organization resulting in data that confirms broad and potent antibacterial and antifungal properties that would imply compelling skin care applications.

This survey was conducted following Purissima's July 2022 announcement of their exclusive production and manufacturing contract with Open Book Extracts. Purissima has proven scalable production of Cannabichromene (CBC) via microalgae fermentation and will be launching CBC to market at commercial scale in September 2022 with Open Book Extracts.

ABOUT PURISSIMA

Purissima Inc. is revolutionizing the way companies source and use plant-based ingredients, through the development and production of commercially viable, microalgae biotechnology. Purissima's mission is to provide the world access to high-quality, pure, safe, and sustainable ingredients for products that improve the quality of life for millions. Purissima has sustainably and effectively biosynthesized 70+ natural ingredients, including those rare or hard to access, at a fraction of the cost and without adverse environmental, varietal or supply chain impact. The brand's patented and proprietary biotechnology advances critical plant-derived health + wellness solutions while preserving Earth's biodiversity and natural resources.

