Biotechnology Leader Perfect Day to Debut Second U.S. Location and New Enterprise Biology Hub in Salt Lake City

"Perfect Day is an exciting addition to Salt Lake City, which is home to a fast growing life sciences industry. Having evolved into a dynamic campus for life sciences companies to grow and innovate, The Gateway is a valuable partner in supporting our initiatives to grow the city's biotech and life sciences ecosystem," commented Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

This new U.S. location will accelerate Perfect Day's ability to scale its Enterprise Biology business unit, delivering scale-up production, IP licensing, strain services, and other offerings to a diverse range of biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and life science customers. As Perfect Day's investment into Utah deepens, so does its ability to deliver on its environmental impact initiatives. Perfect Day harnesses biology to create novel ingredients that cater to evolving consumer demands for more compassionate, sustainable products and help companies of all sizes, across multiple industries, improve and scale their sustainability efforts within their organization and across the supply chain.

"This second US base will expand and diversify our technology capabilities, allowing us to accelerate our impact and business reach with the addition of new infrastructure, resources, and connection to the vitality of the biotech talent growing in the Salt Lake City community," said TM Narayan, Perfect Day's Chief of Business Operations. "This move further solidifies our commitment to the region following the acquisition of our Enterprise Biology facility in 2020 and partnership with the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity last year."

"We are thrilled to have Perfect Day bring its mission to create more sustainable, environmentally friendly products to The Gateway and join our emerging life sciences community of businesses," said Jenny Cushing, VP of Leasing for Vestar, the Arizona-based development company that owns The Gateway. "We are fortunate to partner with Mayor Erin Mendenhall to further her vision to nurture and grow the life sciences industry in Salt Lake City. As downtown's vibrant destination for dining, entertainment, and community events, The Gateway is an enticing location for companies and their employees."

