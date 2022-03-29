Biotechnology Leader Purissima Receives Three New U.S. Patents

Official Patent Grants Help Drive Microalgae-Based Fermentation Innovation and Technology To Provide Access to Pure, Highly Active, Natural Health and Wellness Ingredients and Efficacious Products

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Purissima, Inc , a leading, next-generation biotechnology health and wellness company, announced the grant of three new U.S. Patents 11,193,151, 11,242,546 and 11,242,547, which further solidifies the brand's work in the fast-growing bioengineering industry. The company now holds five patents, elevating industry standards with unrivaled technology that broadens the base for consumer and pharmaceutical applications.

"We're proud to receive these patent grants, officially recognizing the novelty and value of our proprietary technology platform," says George Rudenko, Co-Founder and CEO/CTO of Purissima. "The work Purissima is doing is unparalleled and has vast potential to reshape fitness, beauty, and wellness industries as we know it. As our technology continues to advance, we remain committed to demonstrating a truly scalable and sustainable supply chain while preserving biodiversity in the process," adds Rob Evans, Co-Founder, Chief Business and Strategy Officer.

The global wellness market is estimated at over $1.5T with a 5-10% annual growth, and Purissima remains at the industry's forefront to provide efficacious and cost-effective solutions to address life's most ubiquitous needs including stress, pain, mood, and personal care. Using scientific advancements to access rare and novel compounds without jeopardizing the environment, Purissima's unique platform can produce an almost unlimited library of natural ingredients including ones with compelling antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. Identifying the promising potential of these compounds to positively address neurological and neurodegenerative conditions, chronic pain, behavioral and cognition disorders, inflammation, oxidation-associated conditions, and metabolic disorders, this company continues to expand the impact of biosynthetic production.

About Purissima

Purissima, Inc. is revolutionizing the way companies source and use plant-based ingredients, through the development and production of commercially viable, microalgae biotechnology. Purissima's mission is to provide the world access to high-quality, pure, safe, and sustainable ingredients for products that improve the quality of life for millions. Purissima has sustainably and effectively biosynthesized 60+ natural ingredients, including those rare or hard to access, at a fraction of the cost and without adverse environmental, varietal or supply chain impact. The brand's patented and proprietary biotechnology advances critical plant-derived health + wellness solutions while preserving Earth's biodiversity and natural resources.

