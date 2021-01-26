Biotechnology research and policy expert joins Thunderbird School of Global Management and Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at ASU through World Economic Forum fellowship

Doxzen's two-year joint appointment is part of a cutting-edge collaboration between WEF's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) in San Francisco and the two schools based on ASU's Downtown Phoenix campus. As a Hoffmann Fellow, Doxzen will lead transnational projects that explore and tackle global policy and governance challenges in healthcare driven by emerging biotechnologies such as gene editing and synthetic biology.

"We're thrilled to have Kevin in this high-impact role, which gives us an opportunity to re-imagine precision medicine by leveraging new biotech in developing countries in spite of low-resource challenges," said Thunderbird's Director General and Dean, Sanjeev Khagram.

"Kevin's experience and expertise in genome-editing research and policy position him to be a difference-maker on a global scale through this prestigious fellowship. Working with faculty, administrators, and professionals spanning the worldwide networks of Thunderbird, ASU Law, and WEF, he will advance scholarship and experimentation in an international community to create resilient, robust governance frameworks that guide emerging biotechnologies such as CRISPR for the benefit of humanity," said Khagram.

"ASU Law, through its Center for Law, Science and Innovation, and Thunderbird have a long history of working with WEF at the intersection of law, governance and emerging technologies," said ASU Law's Associate Dean for International Engagement Di Bowman. "Partnering with WEF's C4IR to host esteemed Hoffmann Fellows represents a new and exciting chapter in our collaboration and we are delighted to welcome Kevin as our first fellow."

"Global healthcare challenges depend on global solutions that harness scientific and technological advances from diverse sectors and disciplines," said Genya Dana, Head of Healthcare Transformation at the World Economic Forum. "We are excited to welcome Kevin to the Forum's C4IR to help us lead efforts to ensure that emerging biotechnologies support equitable and ethical health and healthcare advances. We look forward to this collaboration with leading-edge partners at ASU to design and pilot new business models, policies and collaborative approaches to supporting the translation of cutting-edge science into treating and even curing rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancers."

"The Coronavirus Pandemic and the new era of biotechnology associated with the Fourth Industrial Revolution that COVID-19 is accelerating highlight the vital importance of the work Kevin has already started," said Professor Landry Signé, search committee chair and Senior Director of Thunderbird's Fourth Industrial Revolution and Globalization 4.0 Center. "And as a Hoffmann Fellow at ASU, he'll continue tapping into a global spectrum of experts to advance both practice and policy in next-generation precision medicine, producing new knowledge and high-tech healthcare tools with real-world impact."

About Thunderbird School of Global Management

Thunderbird School of Global Management is a unit of the Arizona State University Enterprise. For 75 years, Thunderbird has been the vanguard of global management and leadership education, creating inclusive and sustainable prosperity worldwide by educating future-ready global leaders capable of tackling the world's greatest challenges. Thunderbird's Master of Global Management was ranked #1 in the world for 2019 by the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education. ASU is ranked No. 1 "Most Innovative School" in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for six years in succession. Thunderbird Executive Education has been ranked in the top 10 internationally for decades.

About the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law

The Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University is one of the nation's preeminent law schools, focused on offering students a personalized legal education. Ranked No. 1 in Arizona since 2010 and No. 24 nationally by U.S. News & World Report, ASU Law offers students the opportunity to tailor their education, to match externships to their interests and career services resources to help land their ideal jobs. Additionally, ASU Law's LEED Gold certified building in downtown Phoenix is steps away from the legal, political and economic heart of Arizona. For more information, visit law.asu.edu .

About ASU

Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to access, excellence, and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. As the prototype for a New American University, ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social, and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.

