Biotechs Aligning to Address Challenges for Developing Therapeutics for Billion Dollar Neurological Disorders Industry

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There are more than 600 types of neuro-disorders affecting the brain, spine, or nerves. Although some prevalent disorders such as cerebral stroke, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, brain tumors, and epilepsy, are well-studied, most neurological disorders are complicated and rare requiring further in-depth knowledge about the underlining pathophysiology. A report from Grand View Research recently said that the global neurological biomarkers market size was estimated at USD 5,564.8 million in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. (2021-2028) Rising prevalence of neurological diseases and increasing emphasis on early diagnosis & treatment are expected to drive the market growth. Another report from Fortune Business Insight went even a little further saying that the global central nervous system treatment market size was USD 81.67 billion in 2020. The global impact of COVID-19 has been unprecedented and staggering, with the central nervous system treatment witnessing a negative demand shock across all regions amid the pandemic. Based on our analysis, the market exhibited a healthy growth of 9.4% in 2020. The market is expected to grow from USD 89.02 billion in 2021 to USD 166.53 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.4% in the 2021-2028 period. The sudden increase in CAGR is attributable to this market's demand and growth, returning to pre-pandemic levels once the pandemic is over. Active healthcare stocks in the markets this week include Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS), Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTCPK: GWHP), Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX), Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE: ASXC), Abbott (NYSE: ABT).

Grand View added that: "High prevalence of neurological disorders is a key driver for this market. As per the WHO estimates published in 2018, over 300 million people of all ages suffer from clinical depression, worldwide. Furthermore, lack of efficient diagnostics in developing and undeveloped countries may enhance the mortality rate of neurological disorders." Fortune concluded: "The central nervous system (CNS) treatment market is projected to expand at an incredible growth rate. Over the past years, the world has witnessed a striking increase in neurological disorders' diagnosis rate. According to The Parkinson's Foundation, around 60,000 individuals from America are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Additionally, over 1 million patients seek treatment for the disease in the country. This rise in chronic neurological illness will considerably stimulate market growth. Combined with this, the industry is also expected to witness new product launches resulting in increased access to various patient groups globally. Furthermore, the challenges faced in developing therapeutics for central nervous system disorders have engaged researchers and developers to innovate new drugs into the market.

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC Pink: GWHP) BREAKING NEWS: Global WholeHealth Partners Corp Partners with Nunzia Pharmaceutical Inc., Opening New Global Avenues of Revenue and Products - Global WholeHealth Partners Corp, a multinational supplier of over 70+ FDA Approved Diagnostic Tests attains breakthrough on rising neurological disease.

"We believe this announcement couldn't come at a better time for us as we are partnering with Nunzia Pharmaceutical and their products for Neurological disorders," said Mr. Strongo. "Nunzia Pharmaceutical with a nutraceutical for anxiety and stress based on their patented formulas and there pharmaceutical drug there are planning on bringing through the FDA, which specifically works on the Hippocampus part of the brain, dealing with stress, memory, and fine motor skills are a perfect fit for Global's diagnostic tests," says Mr. Strongo.

The marketing and sales partnership Nunzia Pharmaceutical with 8k filing dated 04/19/2021, gives Global the ability to sell the AstraZeneca Vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and other products of Nunzia including their patented nutraceutical for stress and anxiety and soon FDA approved drug for ASD (Autistic Spectrum of Disorders), including Autism, ADD, ADHD, Fragile X, and PTSD. The Nunzia Nutraceutical aids in Nutritional deficiencies and therefore helps people.

Nutritional deficiencies. Not drinking enough liquids (dehydration); not getting enough thiamin (vitamin B-1), which is common in people with chronic alcoholism; and not getting enough vitamins B-6 and B-12 in your diet can cause dementia-like symptoms. Copper and vitamin E deficiencies also can cause dementia symptoms. https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/dementia/symptoms-causes/syc-20352013

Mr. Charles Strongo, the Chairman and CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp, said, "The Company's goal is to offer the fastest and most reliable in-vitro diagnostic tests on the market, while keeping ahead in R&D, by offering FDA Approved Troponin I Whole Blood, Influenza A & B, and Strep A. The Company also has international testing, which is not sold in the USA, with an FDA Certificate of Exportability (2260-11-2019) for tests like ZIKA, Rapid Ebola, Rapid Dengue Fever Antibody, and Antigen, Rapid Tuberculosis (TB), Rapid Malaria, and many other rapid tests." CONTINUED… Read this entire release for the Global WholeHealth news at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-gwhp/

