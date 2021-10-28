BioTheryX Announces Appointment of Philippe Drouet as Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioTheryX, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on targeted protein degradation to create life-saving medicines, today announced the appointment of Philippe Drouet as President and Chief Executive Officer of BioTheryX.

"Philippe is an extremely talented biopharma executive with more than two decades of global experience in commercializing blockbuster oncology therapeutics. He has worked to advance products through clinical development, successfully launched them, and most importantly made them available to patients. His proven track record in building effective high performing teams will position us well to advance our pipeline of protein degraders and modulators to create life-saving medicines for patients," said David Stirling, Ph.D., Executive Chairman of BioTheryX. "The Board and I welcome him as CEO, and we are excited to have him lead our company as we build on our expertise in protein modulation-based drug development."

Prior to joining BioTheryX, Mr. Drouet served as Chief Commercial Officer at CRISPR Therapeutics where he shaped the strategy for the launch of the company's first allogeneic CAR-T therapies and helped lead the clinical development strategy for the company's phase I clinical assets. Previously, Philippe served as Senior Vice President, Global Oncology at Merck & Co. where he launched and commercialized Keytruda®, drove substantial global oncology revenue and built and led the company's Global Oncology Marketing, Access and Pricing organization. Prior to that, he served as President of Hospira's U.S. division before Hospira's acquisition by Pfizer in 2015. Philippe also held roles of increasing responsibility at Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation, including Vice President U.S. Hematology, General Manager Oncology in Turkey, Global Brand Leader for Gleevec® and Head of Oncology Marketing in Canada. Philippe received an MBA from INSEAD in France and a Master of Science and Bachelor in Chemical Engineering from McGill University, Canada.

"I am excited to join BioTheryX and lead the company through its next stage of rapid growth as it expands its programs in the fast-paced category of protein degradation," said Mr. Drouet. "BioTheryX has built one of the leading scientific teams and most promising pipelines in the protein degradation space. I look forward to working alongside this outstanding team to build our clinical-stage program for liquid and solid tumors and develop first-in-class therapies in areas of high unmet medical need in oncology and other diseases."

About BioTheryX, Inc.

BioTheryX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from cancer and inflammatory and immunological diseases through the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that restore protein homeostasis through targeted protein degradation and modulation, and multi-kinase inhibition. We leverage our proprietary Protein Homeostatic Modulator technology platform and differentiated targeted protein degradation approach to design small molecules that regulate protein homeostasis. We believe our approach is applicable to a broad range of diseases, in particular those driven by protein targets that have been considered undruggable. Our initial programs are focused on oncology indications with high unmet medical need. For more information, please visit www.biotheryx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE BioTheryX, Inc.

Related Links

http://biotheryx.com/

