BioTheryX Announces Appointments of Three New Members to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioTheryX, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on creating life-saving medicines through targeted protein degradation, today announced the appointments of Nancy Miller-Rich, John A. Hohneker, M.D., and Diantha Duvall to its Board of Directors.

"The wealth of biotech leadership and industry knowledge that Nancy, John, and Diantha bring to our board will be invaluable as we advance our pipeline and execute on our strategic goals," said David Stirling, Ph.D., President and CEO of BioTheryX. "Nancy is a veteran life sciences executive and board member with significant expertise in corporate and commercial strategy. John brings extensive drug development experience to BioTheryX and has been instrumental in the approval and commercialization of seven drugs across multiple therapeutic categories. Diantha is a well-respected public company executive with experience across a broad range of financial and business disciplines that underpin biotech and large pharmaceutical company operations. We look forward to Nancy, John, and Diantha's guidance as we aim to build a leading protein degradation company."

Appointee Bios:

Nancy Miller-Rich has 35 years of experience in the healthcare industry, with significant expertise in business development and commercial strategy. Since September 2017, Ms. Miller-Rich has served as a consultant to the pharmaceutical industry. Previously, Ms. Miller-Rich served in a number of leadership roles at Merck & Co., Inc. and, prior to the merger of the two companies, at Schering-Plough Corporation, including most recently as Senior Vice President, Global Human Health Business Development & Licensing, Strategy and Commercial Support and as Group Vice President, Consumer Care Global New Ventures and Strategic Commercial Development. Prior to joining Schering-Plough, Ms. Miller-Rich served in a variety of commercial and marketing roles at Sandoz Pharmaceuticals and Sterling Drug, Inc. She is currently a director of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Kadmon Holdings, Inc., and 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., as well as a board member of a number of private and not-for-profit entities. She received her B.S. in Business Administration, Marketing from Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York.

John A. Hohneker, M.D. brings over 30 years of drug development and leadership experience within the biotech and pharmaceutical industry to the BioTheryX board. He has served in several key leadership roles including as President and CEO of Anokion SA and President of Research and Development at FORMA Therapeutics Inc., where he guided the Company's transition from a discovery-stage biotech to one with multiple programs in clinical trials. He also held several roles at Novartis AG, most recently as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Development for Immunology and Dermatology, where he led the development and registration of Cosentyx® and Ilaris®. During his tenure at Novartis, Dr. Hohneker also played a key role in the development, approval, and commercialization of several products including Gleevec®, Tasigna®, Zometa®, Afinitor® and Exjade®. Prior to joining Novartis, he held positions of increasing responsibility at Glaxo Wellcome and its legacy company, Burroughs Wellcome. He received an MD from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey at Rutgers Medical School. Dr. Hohneker completed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine and his fellowship in Medical Oncology at the University of North Carolina Hospitals.

Diantha Duvall is an experienced financial and business leader in the life sciences sector who currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Genocea, a leading cancer immunotherapy company. Prior to joining Genocea in 2019, Ms. Duvall held several positions of increasing responsibility including Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer at Bioverativ, Inc., U.S. and Global Commercial Controller at Biogen, and Executive Director at Merck and Co. While at Merck, her experiences spanned roles in venture investment, business development, joint ventures, and alliances, as well as operational controls and technical accounting. In addition, she gained extensive experience in SEC reporting, Sarbanes Oxley compliance, transaction support and risk management while at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Ms. Duvall received a bachelor's degree in Economics and Public Policy from Colby College and masters' degrees in both Accounting and Business Administration from Northeastern University. Ms. Duvall is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in the state of Massachusetts.

About BioTheryX, Inc.

BioTheryX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from cancer and inflammatory and immunological diseases through the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that restore protein homeostasis through targeted protein degradation and modulation, and multi-kinase inhibition. We leverage our proprietary Protein Homeostatic Modulator technology platform and differentiated targeted protein degradation approach to design small molecules that regulate protein homeostasis. We believe our approach is applicable to a broad range of diseases, in particular those driven by protein targets that have been considered undruggable. Our initial programs are focused on oncology indications with high unmet medical need. For more information, please visit www.biotheryx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

