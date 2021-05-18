BioTheryX Announces Expansion of Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of Brenda Schulman

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioTheryX, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on degrading proteins to create life-saving medicines, today announced the expansion of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with the appointment of Brenda Schulman, Ph.D., Director of the Department of Molecular Machines and Signaling at Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry, Honorary Professor at Technical University of Munich, and adjunct faculty at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"Brenda is a highly decorated biochemist and a recognized key opinion leader in the field of protein degradation and ubiquitin biology. We are excited to welcome her to our SAB," said Robert Williamson, President and CEO of BioTheryX. "She will be an invaluable resource to the BioTheryX SAB and scientific team, advising on our research platform and pipeline, and we are eager to benefit from her expertise."

Dr. Schulman received her Ph.D. from MIT studying protein folding with Peter Kim before developing an interest in the regulation of protein degradation during her postdoctoral studies first at MGH Cancer Center with Ed Harlow, and then at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center with Nikola Pavletich. Dr. Schulman's research group studies biochemical mechanisms underlying regulation by ubiquitin and autophagy pathways. Her lab has developed methods and tools to probe fleeting intermediates in ubiquitin and ubiquitin-like protein transfer cascades, and implemented them to determine the structural mechanisms of major families of E3 ligases, with a particular focus on dynamic multiprotein complexes including cullin-RING E3 ligases. Dr. Schulman is an elected member of American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the National Academy of Sciences, EMBO, and the German National Academy Leopoldina, and has been recognized by awards including most recently the Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz Prize and Ernst Jung Prize for Medicine.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the accomplished team at BioTheryX by serving on the company's SAB," commented Dr. Schulman. "BioTheryX's compelling and competitive platform creates a wealth of potential applications to degrade proteins with molecular glues, PHM based PROTACs, and monovalent degraders. I look forward to leveraging my expertise in this area and helping to advance BioTheryX to its next stages of growth."

The backgrounds of the entire BioTheryX SAB can be found on the leadership page of the company's website

BioTheryX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on restoring protein homeostasis, including protein degradation and modulation, and multi-kinase inhibition to develop treatments intended to extend and improve the quality-of-life of patients with cancer and other diseases. Our principal technology platform centers on targeted protein degradation, PHM® 'molecular glues', that enable the design of small molecules to regulate protein equilibrium. This technology is designed to utilize the body's own protein disposal system to selectively degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. It has potential applicability for a broad range of diseases, including targets that have to date been considered 'undruggable', and BioTheryX is initially focused on treating oncology indications with high unmet need. For more information, please visit www.biotheryx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

