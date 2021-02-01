BioTheryX Appoints Jamie Donadio as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioTheryX, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on degrading proteins to create life-saving medicines, today announced the appointment of Jamie Donadio as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Donadio brings more than twenty years of experience as a financial leader to BioTheryX, with a strong background in capital raising, financial strategy and financial planning.

"Jamie is a proven leader who has significant expertise in building and growing a company's financial infrastructure and I'm thrilled to welcome him as Chief Financial Officer," said Rob Williamson, President and CEO of BioTheryX. "Jamie's recent experience in growing Mirati, coupled with his track record of successful financings for companies during key periods of growth, will be invaluable to us as we seek to fund our pipeline of targeted protein degraders and modulators."

Mr. Donadio joins BioTheryX from Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., where he served most recently as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and was responsible for all corporate finance and accounting activities since 2013. While at Mirati, he played an integral executive role during a period of significant growth including expansion to over 100 employees and an increase in market capitalization from less than $100 million to over $4 billion. Prior to Mirati, Mr. Donadio spent twelve years at Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he was most recently responsible for corporate finance activities including financial planning and analysis, treasury and capital formation strategy. Before Amylin, Mr. Donadio held financial roles at Novatel Wireless and Ernst & Young.

Mr. Donadio added, "I couldn't imagine a better time to join Rob and the team at BioTheryX. I look forward to leveraging my experience building and leading corporate finance teams to help BioTheryX execute on its bold strategy and solidify the company as a pioneer in targeted protein degradation."

About BioTheryX, Inc.

BioTheryX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on restoring protein homeostasis, including protein degradation and modulation, and multi-kinase inhibition to develop treatments intended to extend and improve the quality-of-life of patients with life-threatening diseases. Our principal technology platform centers on targeted protein degradation, PHM® 'molecular glues', that enable the design of small molecules to regulate protein equilibrium. This technology is designed to utilize the body's own protein disposal system to selectively degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. It has potential applicability to a broad range of diseases, including targets that have to date been considered 'undruggable'. For more information, please visit www.biotheryx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

