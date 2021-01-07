BioTheryX Appoints Robert F. Williamson, III as President and Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioTheryX, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on degrading proteins to create life-saving medicines, today announced the appointment of experienced biotechnology leader Robert F. Williamson, III as President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the BioTheryX Board of Directors.

"Rob is an extremely talented biotech executive with more than two decades of experience in building and financing companies through critical phases of growth. His proven track record in leading high-functioning teams and executing partnerships and financings, position us well to advance our pipeline of protein degraders and modulators to create life-saving medicines for patients," said David Stirling, Ph.D., Executive Chairman and Chief Development Officer of BioTheryX. "The Board and I welcome him as CEO, and we are excited to have him lead our company as we build on our expertise in protein modulation based drug development."

Prior to joining BioTheryX, Mr. Williamson served as Chief Executive Officer of both PharmAkea and ATXCo, oncology and fibrosis drug development companies financed through a partnership with Celgene, through PharmAkea's acquisition by Galecto and ATXCo's acquisition by Blade Therapeutics. Prior to PharmAkea and ATXCo, Mr. Williamson was Chief Executive Officer of Arriva Pharmaceuticals, President and COO of Eos Biotechnology, which was acquired by Protein Design Labs, and COO of DoubleTwist, Inc. through its acquisition by Merck and Hitachi. In addition to his executive leadership roles, Mr. Williamson has served as a Board member for privately held and publicly traded companies. Most notably, Mr. Williamson served as a member of the Board of Directors of Pharmasset, Inc., where he helped finance, grow, and advance the company to the public markets through its acquisition by Gilead in 2011 for $11 billion. He also served as a member of the Board of Directors of Progen Pharmaceuticals. Currently, Mr. Williamson serves as Chairman of HAYA Therapeutics SA and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Coulter Center in Miami.

Prior to his management roles in industry, Mr. Williamson was a partner with The Boston Consulting Group and was a research assistant for the Federal Reserve Board. He received a B.A. in Economics from Pomona College and an M.B.A. from Stanford GSB.

"I am thrilled to assume this role and for the future of BioTheryX, which is poised for rapid growth in the fast-paced category of protein degradation and modulation," said Mr. Williamson. "The BioTheryX team is truly exceptional, composed of decorated scientists who created one of the most successful anti-cancer drug franchises in history and are the pioneers in the protein degradation space. I look forward to leading the team to bring this unmatched expertise to bear and to advance our clinical-stage program for liquid and solid tumors, and to expand our PHM® platform and develop first-in-class therapies for oncology, inflammatory and other diseases."

About BioTheryX, Inc.

BioTheryX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on restoring protein homeostasis, including protein degradation and modulation, and multi-kinase inhibition to develop treatments intended to extend and improve the quality-of-life of patients with life-threatening diseases. Our core technology platform centers on targeted protein degradation with novel PHM 'molecular glues,' as well as PHM-based proteolysis targeting chimeras that restore protein equilibrium. This technology is designed to utilize the body's own protein disposal system to selectively degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. It has potential applicability to a broad range of diseases, including targets that have to date been considered 'undruggable'. For more information, please visit www.biotheryx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

