BioTheryX to Participate at Upcoming Industry Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioTheryX, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company harnessing the power of protein modulation to treat difficult diseases, today announced that Frank Mercurio, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of BioTheryX, will be presenting at two upcoming industry conferences:

The 2 nd European Protein Degradation Congress

European Protein Degradation Congress Presentation: The Development of a Diverse, Cereblon-Binding Chemical Library to Deliver on the Therapeutic Potential of Targeted Protein Degradation



Date/time: September 29, 2020 at 8:40AM ET

The 3 rd Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit

Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit Presentation: Leveraging a Cereblon-Directed 'Molecular Glue' Library to Deliver on the Therapeutic Promise of TPD - from Immune Suppression to Immune-Oncology



Date/time: October 15, 2020 at 11:30AM ET

In addition to providing an overview of BioTheryX's proprietary small 'molecular glue' cereblon binders called Protein Homeostatic Modulators (PHMs™), which play a key role in the protein degradation process through ubiquitination offering vast therapeutic opportunities across oncology, inflammation and other diseases, Dr. Mercurio will co-chair a broader discussion group on molecular glues during the European Congress.

About BioTheryX

BioTheryX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on restoring protein homeostasis, including protein degradation and modulation, and multi-kinase inhibition to develop treatments that extend and improve the quality-of-life of patients with life-threatening diseases. Our principal technology platform centers on targeted protein degradation, as well as PHM® 'molecular glues' that enable the design of small molecules to regulate protein equilibrium. This technology utilizes the body's own protein disposal system to selectively degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. It has potential applicability to a broad range of diseases, including targets that have to date been considered 'undruggable'. For more information, please visit www.biotheryx.com.

