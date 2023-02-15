Biotheryx to Participate in Wells Fargo 2023 Targeted Protein Degradation Virtual Summit

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotheryx, Inc., a clinical stage company discovering and developing a portfolio of innovative small molecule targeted protein degraders (TPDs) in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in two panel discussions at the Wells Fargo 2023 Targeted Protein Degradation Virtual Summit, being held virtually on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Details for the panel discussions are as follows:

Panel Discussion: Overcoming Resistance with Targeted Protein Degradation

Speaker: Aparajita Hoskote Chourasia, M.S., Ph.D., Vice President, Biology

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. EST

Webcast link: Available here

Panel Discussion: Degradation vs. Inhibition – When does Targeted Protein Degradation Make Sense and When Does It Not?

Speaker: Leah Fung, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. EST

Webcast link: Available here

A replay of the webcasts will be archived for up to 6 months following the event.

About Biotheryx, Inc.

Biotheryx is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a portfolio of first-in-class protein degraders, including molecular glues and bifunctional degraders. Our initial focus is on deploying the differentiated potential of degraders towards validated targets in cancer and inflammatory disease. Members of our founding and scientific teams previously developed the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved modulators of Cereblon, the most widely validated E3 ligase involved in protein degradation, and we have applied our expertise in Cereblon binding to build our proprietary PRODEGY platform. Our pipeline of molecular glues includes BTX-1188, a rationally designed, dual-targeting molecular glue degrader of GSPT1 and IKZF1/3 for acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. Our pipeline of bifunctional degraders includes the first-ever degraders of SOS1 for pan-KRAS mutant cancers, CDK4/6 and CDK2/4/6 for solid tumors and PDE4 for inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.biotheryx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Biotheryx, Inc.