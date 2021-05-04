BioTheryX to Present at 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioTheryX, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on degrading proteins to create life-saving medicines, today announced that the company will present virtually at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, May 20th, 2021 at 12:05 pm ET.

Rob Williamson, President and CEO, will present an overview on the company's targeted protein degradation platform, its clinical stage oncology pipeline, and the management team will participate in 1x1s with investors.

About BioTheryX, Inc.



BioTheryX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on restoring protein homeostasis, including protein degradation and modulation, and multi-kinase inhibition to develop treatments intended to extend and improve the quality-of-life of patients with cancer and other diseases. Our principal technology platform centers on targeted protein degradation, PHM® 'molecular glues', that enable the design of small molecules to regulate protein equilibrium. This technology is designed to utilize the body's own protein disposal system to selectively degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. It has potential applicability for a broad range of diseases, including targets that have to date been considered 'undruggable', and BioTheryX is initially focused on treating oncology indications with high unmet need. For more information, please visit www.biotheryx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

