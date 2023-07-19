Biotheus Announces Strategic Research Collaboration and Worldwide License Agreement with BioNTech

ZHUHAI, China, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotheus Inc. ("Biotheus"), a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of biologics for oncology and inflammatory diseases, announced today that it has entered into a strategic research collaboration, option and worldwide license agreement with BioNTech SE ("BioNTech"), a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, Biotheus will grant BioNTech worldwide, exclusive options to a preclinical-stage bispecific antibody and a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy. In addition, Biotheus will grant BioNTech exclusive licenses to existing panels of VHH binders against multiple targets along with options to request Biotheus to generate new panels of VHH binders against targets nominated by BioNTech. In exchange, BioNTech will provide Biotheus with an upfront payment and following option exercise on Biotheus' preclinical-stage bispecific antibody, Biotheus will also be eligible for clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments and tiered single digit royalties.

"Biotheus is deeply committed to leveraging advanced technologies to address unmet medical needs. Partnering with BioNTech, a pioneering leader in novel therapies, significantly furthers our mission. Through this collaboration, we can combine our expertise to discover innovative, potentially transformative therapies for patients worldwide," said Xiaolin Liu, Co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Biotheus.

About Biotheus

Biotheus Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to the discovery, development, and delivery of novel antibodies and cell therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with oncology and inflammatory diseases worldwide. Since its inception, Biotheus has established several innovative platforms for antibody discovery and a proprietary cell therapy that delivers T cell engagers into the tumor microenvironment to eradicate tumor cells. With an experienced development team, Biotheus has built a robust pipeline of ten programs at various stages of clinical development.

For more information about Biotheus, please visit www.biotheus.com.

