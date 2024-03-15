Biotheus Expanded Their Partnership with Hansoh Pharma for Developing EGFR/cMET Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugates

ZHUHAI, China, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 14, 2024, Biotheus Inc. (Biotheus), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the discovery and development of biologics for oncology and inflammatory diseases, and Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Hansoh Pharma,03692.HK), China's leading innovation-driven pharmaceutical company, jointly announced that the two parties will further expand their strategic collaboration, following their current partnership since 2022. Biotheus will grant Hansoh Pharma a license to use the proprietary anti-EGFR/cMet bispecific antibody PM1080/HS-20117 independently developed by Biotheus for the development of antibody-drug conjugates products (ADC Product).

Under the terms of the agreement, Hansoh Pharma will obtain exclusive worldwide rights from Biotheus to use PM1080/HS-20117 for the development, production, and commercialization of ADC Product, with the right of sublicense. Biotheus will be eligible to receive up to 5 billion RMB in upfront and success-based milestones for ADC Product, as well as tiered royalties based on global net sales from Hansoh Pharma.

PM1080/HS-20117 is a 1+1 heterodimeric structure of EGFR/cMet bispecific antibody, which can inhibit the growth and survival of tumors by specifically targeting the tumor antigens EGFR and cMet, and is currently in phase I clinical trials.

"This is the second collaboration between Hansoh and Biotheus. We really appreciate Hansoh's confidence in the potential of PM1080", said Mr. Xiaolin Liu, Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Biotheus. "Bispecific ADCs have a potential advantage for better tumor enrichment, overall efficacy and safety. Hansoh develops an outstanding ADC platform, and this collaboration will facilitate the synergy between Hansoh's ADC expertise and Biotheus' antibody capabilities. Through this collaboration, we hope to develop a novel EGFR/cMet bispecific ADC with better efficacy and safety for cancer patients worldwide."

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with Biotheus." Said Ms Eliza Sun, Executive Director of the Board at Hansoh. "This collaboration combines Hansoh's proprietary ADC Platform technology with Biotheus' novel bispecific antibody. We hope this new approach will further increase the clinical benefit in patients with NSCLC or other solid tumors. We are confident in our ability to offer transformative treatment options to cancer patients in China and worldwide. This is made possible through our extensive experience in clinical development, exceptional commercialization efforts, and external partnerships."

About Biotheus Inc.

Biotheus is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to the discovery, development, and delivery of novel antibodies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with oncology and inflammatory diseases worldwide. Since its inception, Biotheus has established several innovative platforms for antibody discovery. With an experienced R&D team, Biotheus has built a differentiated product pipeline with programs at various stages.

For more information, please visit www.biotheus.com .

About Hansoh Pharma

Hansoh Pharma is a leading pharmaceutical company in Greater China driven by innovation. It is committed to the treatment of major diseases in the areas of oncology, anti-infections, CNS diseases, metabolic diseases, as well as autoimmune diseases, and is dedicated to improving human health through continuous innovation. Hansoh Pharma has been ranked among the top 100 global pharmaceutical companies and the top 3 best industrial enterprises in China in terms of pharmaceutical R&D pipeline for several years, and is a national key high-tech enterprise and a national technology innovation demonstration enterprise. Hansoh Pharma was listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in June, 2019 (stock code: 03692.HK).

For more information, please visit www.hspharm.com .

SOURCE Biotheus Inc.