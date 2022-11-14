Biotheus has entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Hansoh Pharma for its EGFR/MET bispecific antibody in the Greater China territory

ZHUHAI, China, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotheus Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of biologics for oncology and inflammatory diseases, announced today that they have entered into a collaboration agreement with Hansoh Pharmaceuticals, for Biotheus' EGFR/MET bispecific antibody (also known as PM1080) in Greater China, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hansoh will be granted by Biotheus the exclusive rights to develop, commercialize and manufacture PM1080 for the treatment of cancer, and shall assume all the costs accordingly in the territory. In return, Biotheus will receive 50 million CNY and is entitled to receive up to ~1.4 billion CNY for future development, regulatory and commercialization milestones, plus tiered royalty payments based on net sales.

"We are delighted to enter into a partnership with Biotheus." Said Ms. Yun Sun, Managing Director of the Board at Hansoh. "EGFR/MET bispecific antibodies are an instrumental therapeutic option for non-small cell lung cancer and other cancer indications; PM1080, based on its outstanding efficacy, safety and PK profiles in preclinical studies, has best-in-class potential for treating cancer, either alone or in combination with Hansoh's almonertinib. Through this partnership, we believe that we will bring forth rapidly a better therapeutic option to Chinese cancer patients, by utilizing our rich experience and capabilities in the development and commercialization of oncological drugs."

"We really appreciate Hansoh's trust and confidence in us.", said Xiaolin Liu, Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Biotheus. "Hansoh is one of the leading oncology pharmaceutical companies in China and this collaboration spurs the synergy between Hansoh's strong development and commercialization capabilities with our rich R&D expertise at Biotheus. The partnership will expedite the development and commercialization of PM1080 in Greater China. Biotheus has robust R&D platforms with 10 programs currently undergoing phase I or II clinical development. We are proud of our current accomplishments within four years of founding Biotheus and will continue our commitment to discover innovative drugs to benefit patients."

About PM1080

PM1080 is an EGFR/MET bispecific antibody under development at Biotheus, who owns global rights to the asset. PM1080 is currently undergoing GLP toxicity studies. Previous preclinical data has shown that PM1080 is safe and efficacious, either alone or in combination with other anti-cancer agents, including EGFR TKIs.

About Biotheus Inc.

Biotheus Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech company established in 2018 and is committed to the development and commercialization of novel antibodies and cell therapies, to address the unmet medical needs of patients with oncology and inflammatory diseases worldwide. Since its inception, Biotheus has established multiple top-caliber platforms for antibody discovery and a propriety cell therapy that delivers T cell engagers into the tumor microenvironment to destroy tumor cells. With a well-seasoned development team, Biotheus has built up a robust pipeline inclusive of 10 programs at different stages of clinical development.

For more information about Biotheus, please visit: www.biotheus.com.

About Hansoh Pharmaceuticals

Hansoh Pharma (3692.HK), one of the largest biopharmaceutical companies in Greater China and in China, is committed to discovering and developing life-changing medicines to help patients conquer serious diseases and disorders. Hansoh Pharma is supported by over 10,000 dedicated employees in China and the United States. Founded in 1995, Hansoh has fully integrated research and development, manufacturing, and commercial capabilities, supporting leading positions in oncology, central nervous system (CNS) disorders, infectious diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, and other main therapeutic areas in China. With the support of over 1,400 highly skilled R&D professionals, Hansoh has successfully developed multiple internally discovered drug candidates into NMPA-approved innovative medicines, including Morinidazole (Mailingda, 迈灵达), a third-generation nitroimidazole antibiotic; PEG-Loxenatide (Fulaimei, 孚来美), the first once-weekly long-acting GLP-1 analogue discovered and developed in China for the treatment of diabetes; Flumatinib (Xinfu, 昕福), a second-generation BCR-ABL inhibitor for frontline treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML); Almonertinib (Ameile, 阿美乐), a third-generation EGFR inhibitor for the treatment of NSCLC with EGFR mutations; and Tenofovir Amibufenamide (恒沐), the first second-generation oral anti-HBV drug developed in China. Through collaboration and partnership, NMPA has granted approval to Inebilizumab (Xinyue, 昕越), a humanized anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody, as a treatment for patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

For more information, please visit www.hspharm.com.

SOURCE Biotheus Inc.