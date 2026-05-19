Biotia Launches Clinically Approved Drug Resistance Reporting for Complicated UTIs, Backed by Second Consecutive CAMDA Win

BIOTIA-DX Resistance is now available for clinical use through the New York State CLEP-approved BIOTIA-ID Urine Test, delivering rapid antimicrobial resistance profiling for patients with recurrent or complicated urinary tract infections.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotia, a company advancing infectious disease diagnostics for challenging infections, today announced the clinical deployment of its antimicrobial resistance profiling technology, BIOTIA-DX Resistance, now integrated into the company's New York State Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program (CLEP)-approved BIOTIA-ID Urine Test.

This assay enables comprehensive pathogen detection and antimicrobial resistance prediction directly from urine samples, supporting clinicians in the management of recurrent or complicated urinary tract infections (UTIs). By providing actionable resistance insights at the time of diagnosis, the test helps guide more precise antibiotic selection, reduce reliance on empiric broad-spectrum therapy, and improve patient outcomes.

"For patients with chronic or complicated UTIs, the difference between empiric and informed therapy can be measured in days of suffering, avoided hospitalizations, and prevented complications. What makes this launch meaningful is that it is already in patients' hands today. Through our CLEP-approved test, clinicians can act on rapid, accurate resistance prediction at the time of diagnosis — getting patients to the right antibiotic faster, and reducing the use of broad-spectrum agents that drive further resistance," said Dorottya Nagy-Szakal, MD/PhD, Biotia's Chief Medical Officer.

Antimicrobial Resistance: An Urgent Global Health Threat

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) remains one of the most urgent global health threats, with the World Health Organization identifying it as a top public health and development challenge. AMR is associated with an estimated 1.27 million deaths globally each year and is projected to rise significantly without improved diagnostics and stewardship. Rapid, accurate resistance prediction from clinical samples is increasingly essential to guide effective therapy and limit the spread of resistant pathogens.

Top-Ranked at the International 2026 CAMDA Challenge

As an additional external validation of its performance, Biotia's BIOTIA-DX Resistance tool was newly evaluated in the international 2026 CAMDA (Critical Assessment of Massive Data Analysis) Antimicrobial Resistance Challenge, where it achieved the highest prediction accuracy for the second consecutive year. CAMDA is a global benchmarking competition that evaluates computational approaches on real-world metagenomic datasets to predict antimicrobial resistance profiles.

"Winning CAMDA two years in a row is a powerful validation of our approach to antimicrobial resistance prediction. Our platform combines large-scale curated genomic references with machine learning models trained to recognize resistance signals across organisms, drug classes, and sample contexts. Consistency across two independent challenges — on different datasets and against the strongest computational teams in the world — shows that BIOTIA-DX Resistance is not just accurate, but robust and generalizable," said David Danko, PhD, Biotia's Chief Technology Officer.

More About the BIOTIA-ID Platform

BIOTIA-DX Resistance is part of Biotia's broader diagnostic and analytics platform for infectious disease identification. The technology is now embedded within the BIOTIA-ID Urine Test, which is approved under the New York State Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program (CLEP) and available for clinical use across all 50 U.S. states.

For more information about Biotia and its platform, visit biotia.io or contact [email protected]. For more information about Biotia's analytical validation, see the peer-reviewed manuscript here. For more about BIOTIA-DX Resistance, see the pre-print here.

About Biotia

Biotia is advancing infectious disease diagnostics for challenging infections through pathogen genomics and artificial intelligence. As a spinout company of the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute at Cornell Tech, Biotia is based in New York City, where it operates a high-complexity, CLIA-certified diagnostic laboratory. Biotia's partners and collaborators include leading institutions such as Mayo Clinic, Hospital for Special Surgery, and NASA. Biotia develops cutting-edge diagnostic and software solutions to help patients, providers, and health systems identify and respond to infectious disease threats. Its flagship diagnostic test, the BIOTIA-ID Urine Test, is available across all 50 U.S. states. To learn more about Biotia, visit biotia.io.

Media Contact

Biotia Media Contact: +1 (917) 730-1829, [email protected]

SOURCE Biotia, Inc.