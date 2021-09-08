Biotia's Newest Software for SARS-CoV-2 Genetic Surveillance Sees Rapid Adoption By Researchers Seeking Deeper Insights

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotia, Inc., a company that delivers proprietary analytical software for infectious disease diagnostics, is experiencing rapid adoption by clinical researchers worldwide of its user-friendly software platform for the comprehensive surveillance and deeper insights into COVID-19 viral genetic variants.

Biotia's COVID-DX software has been optimized for researchers sequencing COVID-19 clinical specimens and wastewater samples using the popular ARTIC, amplicon-based approach, as well as a hybridization-capture based method. COVID-DX includes lineage, clade and variant calling, up-to-date CDC variant classifications and insights, phylogenetic analysis, and FASTA files for downstream analysis and GISAID submission.

"As SARS-CoV-2 continues to evolve and sub-lineages of the Delta variant emerge, ongoing sequencing surveillance and advanced tools to aid researchers and clinicians in the interpretation of their results is essential. We view Biotia's COVID-DX software as a key global tool in this mission to identify, isolate and fight infectious diseases," said Bradley A. Connor, M.D., President of the GeoSentinel Foundation, a not-for-profit charitable foundation which supports the work of GeoSentinel, a worldwide emerging infectious disease surveillance and research network.

Biotia has also conducted extensive validation of COVID-DX by providing sequencing support to surveillance centers nationally. Leveraging COVID-DX, Biotia published a report on the first hospitalization in New York of a Delta vaccine-breakthrough case that linked SARS-CoV-2 sequence data with clinical details and outcomes.

"Our advanced technology supports NGS-based surveillance by implementing insightful variant and lineage reporting in agreement with the CDC classifications," said Niamh B. O'Hara, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Biotia. "COVID-DX is being used by a wide variety of researchers in government, academia, healthcare and biopharma companies".

Operating out of their Brooklyn-based CLIA lab, Biotia offers a complete solution for COVID-19 testing including rapid diagnostics, sequencing services, and software analytics.

About Biotia

Biotia is a health tech company located in New York, NY that leverages sequencing-based technology and proprietary AI-powered software to rapidly and accurately identify microorganisms and antimicrobial resistance. Their mission is to fight infectious disease by deploying a leading reference library of microbes worldwide. Biotia, a spinout company of Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute at Cornell Tech has a New York State CLIA lab for COVID-19 testing affiliated with SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University.

Follow us on Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn

SOURCE Biotia

Related Links

https://www.biotia.io

