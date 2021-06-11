Biotin Water® Hair, Skin, & Nails Makes Its Way To Publix Supermarkets

ROME, Ga., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2T Water, LLC, the maker of Biotin Water® Hair, Skin, and Nails announced today that Biotin Water® will be sold at Publix Supermarkets across the southeast region of the United States starting June 2021. 2T Water, LLC owns the exclusive rights to distribute Biotin Water® Hair, Skin, and Nails which is the first biotin infused beverage that delivers 300 mcg per 16oz with zinc and folic acid included in the proprietary formula. The beverage line has 5 flavors: pomegranate, mango peach, grape elderberry, lemon ginger, and watermelon cucumber. The product has 0 sugars and 0 calories sweetened with monk fruit and erythritol. Biotin Water® Hair, Skin, and Nails is formulated to ensure the body is properly hydrated while enjoying the many benefits of B7, often considered the most overlooked vitamin. It is the first water product to deliver biotin in this incremental dosage to maximize hair, skin, and nail care without overloading the body with excessive pill forms.

Rodney Wells, VP of Operations, 2T Water, shared "This partnership allows more consumers to really enjoy the many benefits of biotin. Not until now have they been able to experience a beverage that truly hydrates and has functional benefits for hair, skin, and nail."

Marketing Director, Nakia Russell, 2T Water, added "We are excited about the addition of Publix Supermarkets which is regarded as one of the premier retail grocery chain in the southeast to carry Biotin Water® Hair, Skin, and Nails under the chain authorization. This new introduction of Biotin Water® gives consumers more locations throughout the southeast to purchase Biotin Water® in a great grocery chain. We expect to continue increasing our footprint even more throughout the year."

2T Water and Publix look forward to building and strengthening their partnership and brand awareness, through several different advertising methods. This includes sampling events and joint promotions.

2T Water is a new age beverage company founded in 2012 that is committed to introducing premium beverages that are made with the finest quality of water. It's a health conscious company that focuses mainly on health beverages. For more information on Biotin Water® Hair, Skin, and Nails, please visit us at www.2TWater.com or follow @2TWater on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

