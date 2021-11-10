Biotin Xtreme Hair Care Launches New Formula with Saw Palmetto for Hair Loss and Thinning Hair

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Although the reasons for hair loss may vary for men and women. There are proven natural ingredients like saw palmetto, biotin, and keratin for solving the problem in a natural and healthy way. With over 70% of men and 50% of women experiencing hair loss in their lifetime, hair loss is a serious problem that affects the majority of adults and can affect young adults and teenagers as well. Studies show the problems associated with hair loss have increased during the Covid 19 pandemic due to stress and other factors affecting both men and women. Many experts believe better nutrition, exercise and plant based, natural hair care products can improve these conditions.

Biotin Shampoo, Biotin and Keratin Conditioner and Restoration Spray Biotin Shampoo and Follicle Stimulator and Restoration Spray

Biotin Xtreme has added Saw Palmetto to its Biotin Restoration Spray and Follicle Stimulator for men's and women's hair loss and thinning hair. Multiple studies show improved hair density and hair count over a four-month period treating the condition of androgenic alopecia resulting in thinning hair, using this ingredient.

Study: National Institute of Health

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33313047/ naturally derived ingredients

Expert Team Behind These Natural Products

A husband-and-wife team have become experts in treating hair loss, thinning hair and hair growth. With over three decades of experience in treating tens of thousands of clients in the Atlanta hair salon Cuts Inc, named Best of Atlanta by CBS News. Founders, Steve and Becky Haymes have focused on clients with hair loss issues. "Seeing the side effects of medical hair loss products like minoxidil, rogaine and finasteride we knew we had to create natural solutions for hair loss and thinning hair, says founder Steve Haymes" "Biotin Xtreme Biotin Shampoo , Biotin and Keratin Conditioner , and Biotin Restoration Spray and Follicle Stimulator are the keys to an effective solution.

"Using both the natural and chemical based products over the years we knew we could improve what was available to the consumer. When you take out toxic ingredients and chemicals found in most hair loss products and replace them with proven and effective ingredients specifically targeting hair loss and DHT production, you will get better results for thinning hair, and hair loss. Leaving no residuals on the scalp and stimulating the follicle leads not only to better looking hair, but fuller, thicker hair. Results over a period of a few weeks have been remarkable and long-term use is life changing for many clients in improving the condition of the scalp, resulting in less thinning, improved hair loss and fuller and thicker hair."

Biotin Xtreme Hair Care is an Atlanta, GA based e-commerce, hair care manufacturer using only certified USP Grade ingredients in our FDA approved lab making natural, drug free, plant-based shampoos conditioners and topical sprays for men and women for normal, fine, and thinning hair.

