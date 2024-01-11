BioTouch™ Announces Appointment of Robert Coyle as Chief Executive Officer

WEST HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioTouch™, a leading provider of outsourced medical supplies, kitting, and logistics services to the healthcare industry and an Atlantic Street Capital ("ASC") portfolio company, announced today the appointment of Robert Coyle, an executive with deep healthcare and logistics experience, as Chief Executive Officer.

"Rob's broad operational, healthcare, and leadership skills make him an outstanding fit at BioTouch, with the capacity to lead change, nurture our team and our customers, and accomplish significant strategic initiatives," said Kevin Boykin, interim CEO. "After a targeted search, we identified Rob as having deep industry experience, garnered from more than two decades with Kuehne+Nagel and GlaxoSmithKline, in healthcare supply chain and global logistics."

Robert Coyle most recently served as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Healthcare for Kuehne+Nagel, leading a global team dedicated to healthcare customers, where he oversaw a network of over 250 operations moving pharma, vaccines, medical devices, and other healthcare products to over 95% of the globe. His inner knowledge of the healthcare sector comes from his tenure at GlaxoSmithKline, during which time he held positions of increasing responsibility, culminating in leading the North American Supply Chain and Global Logistics as Vice President.

"I look forward to visiting each of our BioTouch sites in the coming weeks to introduce myself to our team, customers, and partners," commented Rob Coyle. "BioTouch has developed an outstanding reputation for its ability to solve complex challenges, while providing a high level of personal service to every customer. I am eagerly anticipating working with our strong and talented management team to generate value for our customers and ultimately the patient."

Robert Coyle succeeds interim CEO Kevin Boykin who will continue on BioTouch's Board of Directors and will remain a key advisor.

Andy Wilkins, Managing Partner of ASC, commented "We are thrilled to welcome Rob to BioTouch. His broad and deep experience within healthcare supply chain and logistics provides BioTouch with the leadership required to expand offerings in its core markets and beyond. Simply put, Rob is the right leader at the right time to generate positive performance."

As a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital since 2018, BioTouch has a proven track record of growth and innovation in the healthcare supply chain management industry. The company completed acquisitions that significantly enhanced its ability to serve customers in Europe and across the globe.

About BioTouch

BioTouch is a single-source, international specimen logistics partner spanning medical kit and supply distribution, printing, logistics, temperature control, and last-mile services. BioTouch's solutions help eliminate silos and give laboratories and hospitals all the critical intelligence needed to create new efficiencies across the entire organization, allowing their customers to focus on what they do best: patient care. Visit www.biotouchglobal.com.

About Atlantic Street Capital

ASC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies poised for the next level of growth. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA that will benefit from capital investment and ASC's value-added strategic and operational support. As a result, ASC works closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

