BioTrackTHC and MainStem Team Up to Launch Business Supplies Marketplace

"At the start of 2018, we made a promise to our customers to seek out integration partners and focus on providing value to the licensees who make this industry run," said Dr. Moe Afaneh, COO of BioTrackTHC. "Providing this service free of charge gets us back to the basics of seed-to-sale by further streamlining business operations and in helping our customers reduce their costs and support their bottom lines."

The Marketplace manages payment processing, order fulfillment, order status, and customer service, and is directly supported and operated by MainStem's team of dedicated account managers. BioTrackTHC's Marketplace customers not only experience the same one-stop shopping convenience enjoyed by MainStem's other customers, but can also unlock both wholesale pricing and premium services such as managing orders to multiple locations with individualized tracking of each order. By ordering business supplies in large quantities on behalf of BioTrackTHC's entire user base, MainStem is able to purchase those supplies at volume discounts and then pass those savings on to BioTrackTHC's Marketplace participants.

"We are thrilled that this marketplace launch is immediately adding value to the businesses who rely on us and the cannabis industry at-large," remarked MainStem CEO, Alen Nguyen. Nguyen added, "BioTrackTHC provides a great value to their customers through its software platform, which businesses already utilize for a significant portion of their day-to-day operations management and compliance. Driving MainStem's Affiliate Program, BioTrackTHC will be able to extend that value further by offering its thousands of licensed locations with the ability to purchase their supplies at wholesale cost without interrupting their seed-to-sale workflow processes."

Bio-Tech Medical Software, Inc., through its BioTrackTHC division, develops and provides effective, cutting-edge technology solutions for the emerging medical and recreational cannabis industry. Visit www.biotrack.com/ for more information, email sales@biotrackthc.com or call 1-800-797-4711 to order software. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn for important updates and relevant industry news. BioTrackTHC currently holds 9 government contracts and operates across 28 states, D.C., Jamaica, Australia, Puerto Rico and Canada. Bio-Tech Medical Software, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Helix TCS Inc (OTCQB: HLIX).

Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) is a premier provider of integrated operating environment solutions for the legal cannabis industry. Helix provides a proprietary software suite and partnership platform to the legal cannabis industry, helping clients manage inventory and supply costs and bespoke monitoring and transport solutions. Helix provides clients in the legal cannabis industry high standard security operations, including transportation, armed and unarmed guarding, training, investigation, and special services.

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to fund our operations and pay any outstanding debt; fluctuations in our financial results; general economic risks; the volatile nature of the market for our products and services and other factors that could impact our anticipated growth; our ability to manage our growth; changes in laws and regulations regarding the cannabis industry and service providers in the cannabis industry; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; security and other risks associated with our business; intellectual property risks; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings. Helix TCS assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

