BioTrackTHC Deploys Puerto Rico Traceability System, Expands Presence

Puerto Rico originally announced BioTrackTHC as the winner apparent of the contract in late 2016. However, there was a series of protests from competing vendors that were ultimately dismissed. The contract was then officially executed by the Puerto Rico Department of Health and BioTrackTHC in February of 2018. The Traceability System is being deployed in phases, with the first phase going live today, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

"Our goal is to provide safe access to medical cannabis for all of our patients in Puerto Rico. The Traceability System empowers us to provide them with access in a way that is both transparent and responsible," said Antonio Quilichini, Executive Director of the Regulatory Board for Medical Cannabis. "Additionally, it will enable the medical cannabis board to properly track the island's supply chain in real time, with complete visibility and accountability."

Because of the unique nature of Puerto Rico's medical cannabis program, as well as the fact that a large number of licensees and their employees are Spanish-speaking, BioTrackTHC recently opened an office on the island and currently employs two staff members locally who are exclusively focused on supporting the Department of Health, the Puerto Rico licensees, the company's Spanish-speaking customers, and the Puerto Rico Traceability program at-large.

"It is an honor to be in a position to help launch the island's medical cannabis program and assist the licensees in getting up and running on the Traceability System," said James Tolentino, Director of Puerto Rico Operations for BioTrackTHC.

There are currently over 60 licensed cannabis businesses who are approved by the State to distribute medical cannabis to approved patients in Puerto Rico. The launch of the Traceability System provides these patients with an accessible program as well as safe, lab-tested medical cannabis.

As previously announced in March of this year, BioTrackTHC and Helix TCS Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) have signed a definitive merger agreement. The signing of this contract helps to further establish BioTrackTHC as a leader in government traceability as they now hold nine (9) executed seed-to-sale contracts.

About BioTrackTHC

Bio-Tech Medical Software, Inc., through its BioTrackTHC division, develops and provides effective, cutting-edge technology solutions for the emerging medical and recreational cannabis industry. Visit www.biotrack.com for more information, email sales@biotrackthc.com or call 1-800-797-4711 to order software. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn for important updates and relevant industry news. BioTrackTHC currently holds 9 government contracts and operates in over 2000 locations across 28 states, D.C., and 4 countries. Bio-Tech Medical Software, Inc. is a privately-held company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

CONTACT:

Jeff Gonring

BioTrackTHC

(303) 324-1022

press@biotrackthc.com

https://www.biotrack.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biotrackthc-deploys-puerto-rico-traceability-system-expands-presence-300635038.html

SOURCE BioTrackTHC

Related Links

https://www.biotrack.com

