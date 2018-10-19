BioTrackTHC Forms Partnership to Supply Software Solutions to Las Vegas-Based Cannabis Company Planet 13

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The BioTrackTHC team, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX ), is pleased to announce a partnership to provide cannabis software to Planet 13 Holdings Inc., ("Planet 13") a Nevada-based vertically integrated cannabis company in the process of opening the world's largest cannabis entertainment complex, located just off the Las Vegas Strip.

BioTrackTHC, a leading seed-to-sale cannabis software firm, will provide dedicated support staff on opening day with Chief Operations Officer, Dr. Moe Afaneh, ensuring a smooth launch across the location's nearly 50 registers.

Planet 13 is an award-winning, vertically-integrated cannabis company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. On November 1st, 2018, Planet 13 plans to open a 40,000 square foot cannabis entertainment complex, featuring a 16,500 square foot dispensary.

"As businesses like Planet 13 look to establish market dominance, vertically integrated software solutions like ours provide unparalleled scalability to support their ongoing growth in the Nevada market and beyond," Afaneh said. "Due to the sheer size of the dispensary and its location, Planet 13 anticipates strong transaction volume with plans of adding more dispensaries in the near future in additional markets, such as southern California. We look forward to partnering with their team to help make it happen."

The Planet 13 Superstore will feature a laser graffiti wall, gigantic drone "orb" balls floating across the venue and an LED-light floor sensor that activates with the movement of customers' feet. The 40,000 sq. ft. space marks the initial phase of the company's first-of-its-kind cannabis complex.

"The Planet 13 Superstore will be a one-of-a-kind cannabis entertainment destination, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, catering to the 55 million visitors that come to Las Vegas every year" said David Farris, Director of Marketing for Planet 13. "To pull off an operation of this size and scope, secure and reliable point-of-sale software is essential."

BioTrackTHC has established itself as the top choice for full-vertical tracking and dispensary point-of-sale; it is optimally positioned to support Planet 13 in achieving its goal of making Las Vegas the cannabis capital of the world.

By meeting industry challenges head on, BioTrackTHC has established itself as a leader in technology and compliance, particularly with license holders poised for vertically-integrated growth in multiple markets.

