BioTrackTHC Launches Integration with DataOwl for Online Ordering, CRM & Digital Menus

"The launch of our DataOwl integration provides BioTrack customers with features and capabilities that have become a staple for modern retail operations," said Patrick Vo, President and CEO of BioTrackTHC. "We are committed to keeping up with evolving business needs and providing our customers with a variety of integration partners to leverage as part of their BioTrack service. The data in your cannabis POS is what can ultimately set your business apart from the competition, so it's vital that you have the tools necessary to unlock that data and put it to good use."

BioTrackTHC customers using DataOwl can now add online ordering functionality onto their websites to capitalize on search engine visibility while generating online and mobile sales that do not conflict with physical inventory levels. Second, these dispensaries also gain access to customizable online and in-store product menus that display inventory availability in real-time and allows for product placement opportunities. Finally, by collecting and analyzing customer purchase behavior from the BioTrackTHC POS, DataOwl provides targeted SMS text-messaging capabilities that hone in on individual's favorite brands, products, and timing.

"Consumers seek out dispensaries that provide them with a personalized experience, and in 2018, that means giving them control over their interactions with the dispensary. Control starts with multiple, easy-to-use purchasing channels for every customer use-case," said Dan Hirsch, Co-Founder of DataOwl. "This integration makes it really easy for dispensaries to provide a comprehensive customer experience without intensive labor by automating tasks like keeping inventory current, creating individualized offers based on a consumer's actual purchasing habits, and by leveraging all the data already contained in BioTrackTHC."

About BioTrackTHC

Bio-Tech Medical Software, Inc., through its BioTrackTHC division, develops and provides effective, cutting-edge technology solutions for the emerging medical and recreational cannabis industry. Visit www.biotrack.com/ for more information, email sales@biotrackthc.com or call 1-800-797-4711 to order software. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn for important updates and relevant industry news. BioTrackTHC currently holds 9 government contracts and operates across 28 states, D.C., Jamaica, Australia, Puerto Rico and Canada. Bio-Tech Medical Software, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Helix TCS Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX).

About Helix TCS

Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) is a premier provider of integrated operating environment solutions for the legal cannabis industry. Helix provides a proprietary software suite and partnership platform to the legal cannabis industry, helping clients manage inventory and supply costs and bespoke monitoring and transport solutions. Helix provides clients in the legal cannabis industry high standard security operations, including transportation, armed and unarmed guarding, training, investigation, and special services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to fund our operations and pay any outstanding debt; fluctuations in our financial results; general economic risks; the volatile nature of the market for our products and services and other factors that could impact our anticipated growth; our ability to manage our growth; changes in laws and regulations regarding the cannabis industry and service providers in the cannabis industry; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; security and other risks associated with our business; intellectual property risks; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings. Helix TCS assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

