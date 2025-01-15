Biotricity and B-Secur Partner to Launch the Most Comprehensive Device-Neutral Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a provider of remote cardiac monitoring solutions, and B-Secur, a leader in biosensing technology, have joined forces to create one of the most advanced, device-neutral platforms for integrated heart monitoring.

By combining B-Secur's HeartKey® technology, a suite of FDA-cleared algorithms and analytics, with Biotricity's medical and consumer diagnostic solutions, the new partnership will empower Integrated Delivery Networks, healthcare providers, health systems, and Independent Diagnostic Testing Facilities with enhanced capabilities for Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring and ambulatory devices.

"This partnership underscores the need for robust cardiac monitoring solutions in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape," said Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, founder and CEO of Biotricity. "By working with B-Secur, we aim to address critical gaps in cardiac care delivery, improving accessibility and efficiency for healthcare providers and patients alike."

With 90% of U.S. adults at risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD), a projected shortage of up to 124,000 physicians by 2034, and the financial burden of CVD expected to triple to $1.8 trillion by 2050 , there is growing urgency for scalable solutions that support early detection and intervention.

"We are at a pivotal moment in cardiac care," said Tyeler Dean, VP of Medical at B-Secur. "Early detection and timely intervention can reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke by over 80%. This gap must be addressed to keep pace with the increasing reliance on proactive cardiac management.

"HeartKey® bridges this gap, providing accurate and actionable insights that help healthcare professionals deliver timely, personalized care. Our partnership with Biotricity represents an important step toward advancing the accessibility and precision of cardiac monitoring solutions, overcoming resource constraints, and ensuring better patient outcomes."

About B-Secur

B-Secur is an advanced biosensing technology company on a mission to set a new level of care in health monitoring through development of both on-device and cloud applications, driving preventative and proactive fitness and health management. B-Secur's signal processing provides medical-grade ECG data for faster, more confident diagnosis, treatment, and management. B-Secur is ISO 13485:2016 certified.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

SOURCE Biotricity