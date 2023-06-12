BIOTRONIK ANNOUNCED FIRST IMPLANT OF NEW IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC MONITOR WITH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, TARGETING EFFICIENCY IN MONITORING FOR CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS

News provided by

BIOTRONIK

12 Jun, 2023, 15:45 ET

Montefiore Medical Center in New York performed the first global implantation of the new BIOMONITOR IV ICM

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOTRONIK, a leader in implantable medical device technology, today announced the first global implantation of its BIOMONITOR IV implantable cardiac monitor (ICM). The procedure was conducted by Luigi Di Biase, MD, PhD, Section Head of Electrophysiology, Director of Arrhythmia Services and Professor of Medicine at Montefiore Einstein in the Bronx, NY. This first implant marks the next step in the advancement of cardiac monitoring technology.

BIOMONITOR IV is a state-of-the-art ICM that pairs BIOTRONIK's SmartECG technology with artificial intelligence* to reduce all false positive detections by 86% while preserving 98% of true episodes1. It is also the only ICM capable of distinguishing between premature atrial contractions (PACs) and premature ventricular contractions (PVCs) to provide healthcare professionals with better tools for risk stratification and diagnosis.

"I am excited about BIOMONITOR IV's new algorithm and artificial intelligence," said Dr. Di Biase. "The data shows that these new features have the potential to reduce false positive alerts for our patients and allow us to focus on actionable events, providing more efficient care."

In addition to the advanced artificial intelligence, there are a variety of other benefits to patients and healthcare professionals when using BIOMONITOR IV. A long battery life and wireless connectivity enable seamless data transmission and remote monitoring, reducing the need for frequent in-person clinic visits. BIOTRONIK also offers the easiest  electronic health record (EHR) data integration capability, which can significantly improve a clinic's workflow.

The launch of BIOMONITOR IV is a testament to BIOTRONIK's commitment to innovation and improving patient care. The company's cutting-edge technologies continue to push the boundaries of medical advancements, empowering healthcare professionals and enhancing the lives of patients worldwide. With this milestone, BIOTRONIK reinforces its position as a leading player in the field of cardiac monitoring devices, contributing to the advancement of cardiovascular medicine.

References
*AI algorithm is applied only to AF detection
1. Data on file. With AF filtering criterion set to Very Specific in the Home Monitoring Service Center. Reduction is relative to performance without SmartECG.

More information:

About BIOTRONIK:
At BIOTRONIK, patient well-being is our top priority and has been for 60 years. BIOTRONIK is a leading global medical technology company with products and services that save and improve the lives of millions suffering from heart and blood vessel diseases as well as chronic pain. Driven by a purpose to perfectly match technology with the human body, we are dedicated innovators who develop trusted cardiovascular, endovascular and neuromodulation solutions. BIOTRONIK is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and is represented in over 100 countries.

SOURCE BIOTRONIK

Also from this source

LATE-BREAKING TRIAL PRESENTED AT HRS SHOWS MEASURABLE DIFFERENCE IN OUTCOMES BETWEEN PATIENTS BY SEX

DX Technology Demonstrates High Detection Accuracy for Atrial Fibrillation (AF) in Single-Chamber ICD Patients

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.