BIOTRONIK, Inc. Appoints David Hayes, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

"Our focus has always been on the patient. To help patients live their best lives, we remain in constant collaboration with physicians so we can intimately understand the challenges they face every day. Dr. Hayes' clinical, teaching, and publishing accomplishments bring a new level of experience and expertise to the company," said Ryan Walters, President of BIOTRONIK, Inc. "His commitment to understanding the dynamics of patient care, the challenges health systems face, and the impact of technology aligns perfectly with our focus on expanding partnerships with physicians and institutions throughout the United States. With Dr. Hayes on our team, we're positioned to set a new standard in delivering cardiovascular care."

Dr. Hayes joins BIOTRONIK following an illustrious, more than 40-year career with Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where he held various roles including Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine and Physician Administrator. He most recently served as Medical Director, Mayo Clinic Care Network. His career has been dedicated to treating patients and helping advance electrophysiology and cardiology through teaching.

"This is an opportunity for me to drive change and create positive patient impact from a very different perspective," stated Dr. Hayes. "As the Chief Medical Officer of BIOTRONIK, Inc., I have assumed a role rooted in collaboration, understanding and action. We're ready to challenge norms and shake things up. Cardiology is an area of healthcare that should always be evolving and advancing. We're making sure that happens. I'm personally committed to ensuring physicians know they have a trusted partner in BIOTRONIK."

Dr. Hayes is an established author with more than 300 peer-reviewed publications and more than 20 books pertaining to implantable cardiac device management. He is the author of the widely read Cardiac Pacing and Defibrillation: A Clinical Approach, and A Case-Based Approach to Pacemakers, ICDs, and Cardiac Resynchronization.

Dr. Hayes is a board-certified cardiologist. He received his medical degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine and completed his internal medicine residency and cardiology fellowship at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota. He completed additional training in cardiac device management at Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, New York, and Clinic Val d'Or, Paris, France. Dr. Hayes served as president of the Heart Rhythm Society (formerly North American Society of Pacing and Electrophysiology) from 1998 to 1999.

About BIOTRONIK

BIOTRONIK is a leading medical device company that has been developing trusted and innovative cardiovascular and endovascular solutions for more than 50 years. Driven by a purpose to perfectly match technology with the human body, BIOTRONIK innovations deliver care that saves and improves the lives of millions diagnosed with heart and blood vessel diseases every year. BIOTRONIK is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and represented in over 100 countries. BIOTRONIK has US offices in New York City and Lake Oswego, Oregon.

