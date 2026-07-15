BIOTRONIK Neuro Acquires Spinal Cord Stimulation System from Soin Neuroscience

The acquired patents cover a range of technologies in spinal cord stimulation waveform design, adaptive programming, and the application of machine learning and artificial intelligence to neuromodulation therapy. The IP is intended to inform the eventual development of a next-generation spinal cord stimulation program within BIOTRONIK Neuro's growing chronic pain portfolio.

Soin Neuroscience will continue to operate as an independent company. The transaction is limited to the intellectual property underlying the companies' spinal cord stimulation program; Soin Neuroscience's other research, clinical, and business activities are unaffected.

The acquisition follows a research collaboration announced by the two companies in December 2025, in which Soin Neuroscience and BIOTRONIK Neuro began evaluating novel waveforms and personalized SCS tuning approaches on Neuro's Prospera SCS System. That work laid the foundation for today's agreement.

"Spinal cord stimulation has helped countless patients manage chronic pain without relying on opioids, but there is still enormous room to make the therapy smarter, more personalized, and dynamic," said Dr. Soin. "BIOTRONIK Neuro has the scale, engineering depth, and commitment to neuromodulation to take these technologies further than we could on our own. This agreement lets that work continue inside an organization built to bring it to patients at scale. I am also grateful to Dr Eric Schepis, PhD whose brilliance, conceptual designs, and co-inventorship on a portion of our patents helped pave the way."

BIOTRONIK is a diversified, family-owned medical technology company with more than 60 years of history, known for pioneering innovations across cardiac rhythm management, cardiac and vascular monitoring, electrophysiology, and neuromodulation. Headquartered in Berlin with operations spanning more than 100 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia, BIOTRONIK built its neuromodulation business, BIOTRONIK Neuro, on the same engineering rigor and long-term reliability that has defined its cardiac implants since introducing Germany's first pacemaker in 1963. BIOTRONIK Neuro, based in Lake Oswego, Oregon, brought that heritage to chronic pain care with the Prospera SCS System.

"Dr. Soin and his team have consistently pushed the boundaries of what personalized stimulation can look like, and this IP is a strong complement to our own SCS platform," said Andreas Gute, President at BIOTRONIK Neuro. "Bringing these patents into BIOTRONIK Neuro reflects the natural next step in our relationship and reinforces our commitment to advancing neuromodulation science for the benefit of patients living with chronic pain."

For BIOTRONIK Neuro, the acquisition adds a body of IP focused on data-driven, adaptive stimulation to a platform already built around flexible programming and remote patient management, supporting the company's long-term goal of more precisely matching therapy to individual patient response.

The deal is also a notable milestone for Ohio's life sciences community. Soin Neuroscience was founded by Dr. Soin, a board-certified pain management physician and anesthesiologist who serves as medical director of the Ohio Pain Clinic in Centerville, and has built a track record of pain-focused innovation from the Dayton region with a portfolio of patented neuromodulation technologies developed with the goal of reducing reliance on opioids for chronic pain treatment. A global, publicly reputable medical device company acquiring core IP developed in Dayton underscores the region's growing role as a source of meaningful medical technology innovation.

"This is a proud moment not just for our company, but for Dayton and Ohio's life sciences community," said Dr. Soin. "Innovation in medicine doesn't have to come only from the coasts. We've built this technology here, and seeing it recognized by a company of BIOTRONIK's caliber is validation of the work our team has put in over many years."

Soin Neuroscience will continue its work developing additional pain management and other medical technologies from its Dayton, Ohio base.

About Soin Neuroscience

Soin Neuroscience (SNI) is a Dayton, Ohio-based medical device company founded by Amol Soin, M.D., developing proprietary spinal cord stimulation waveforms, algorithms, devices, and other neuromodulation technologies aimed at improving outcomes for patients with chronic pain. SNI also conducts and runs clinical trials and research in the biotechnology sector.

About BIOTRONIK Neuro

BIOTRONIK Neuro is a division of BIOTRONIK based in Lake Oswego, Oregon, focused on spinal cord stimulation therapy for chronic pain, including the Prospera SCS System.

About BIOTRONIK

For over 60 years, BIOTRONIK has pioneered medical technology transforming the lives of millions affected by heart disease and chronic pain, with advanced active implants in Cardiac Rhythm Management, Monitoring, and Neuromodulation, and solutions in Electrophysiology. Headquartered in Berlin, BIOTRONIK's global reach spans more than 100 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

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