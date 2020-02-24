BIOTRONIK's Ultrathin Strut Orsiro Coronary Drug-Eluting Stent Continues to Deliver Excellent Results After Three Years

Orsiro's clinical performance in the pivotal BIOFLOW-V trial demonstrated significantly lower rates for target lesion failure (TLF) and target vessel myocardial infarction (MI) at 12 months in comparison to Xience in a large, complex patient population (n=1,334). 2 At two years, treatment with Orsiro further improved event rates in comparison to Xience, including a significant reduction in target lesion revascularization (TLR) and spontaneous MI. 3

The three-year results show Orsiro's ability to outperform Xience, long considered the benchmark for clinical performance, across the most important three-year secondary endpoints of BIOFLOW-V4:

40% lower TLF rate in favor of Orsiro (8.6% versus 14.4% TLF rate, p=0.003)

a 52% lower ischemia-driven TLR rate (3.4% versus 6.9%, p=0.008)

a 46% lower rate of TV-MI (5.5% versus 10.1%, p=0.004)

a 90% lower late/very late definite/probable stent thrombosis (ST) rate (0.1% vs. 1.2%, p=0.018)

"Orsiro sets a new standard for safety and efficacy in long-term clinical endpoints, including statistically lower target lesion revascularization and target vessel MI rates," said Dr. David Kandzari, BIOFLOW-V US principal investigator, Piedmont Heart Institute, Atlanta, Georgia. "BIOFLOW-V data are the best clinical outcomes observed among comparative clinical trials with contemporary DES. It was widely believed that safety and efficacy with DES had plateaued, but Orsiro has surpassed the limits. Year after year the results have been impressive."

The Orsiro cobalt chromium metal stent elutes sirolimus via BIOlute™, BIOTRONIK's bioabsorbable polymer coating. Beneath the bioabsorbable layer is BIOTRONIK's proBIO™ coating, a silicon carbide layer covering the bare metal surface and designed to reduce nickel ion release. The Orsiro stent system provides ultrathin stent struts without compromising radial strength and a low crossing profile for easier lesion cross in complex PCI.5

"Orsiro's consistently better long-term outcomes completely alter the dynamic of what had become a highly commoditized DES market," said Ryan Walters, President at BIOTRONIK, Inc. "We designed Orsiro with a focus on efficacy, even in challenging cases. Hospital administrators have the option to choose a DES that shows improved clinical event rates, and interventionalists can rely on Orsiro's deliverability to treat complex lesions6 and challenging subgroups to achieve outstanding patient outcomes. Orsiro is proving to be exactly what physicians need for best-in-class performance and what patients deserve."

Orsiro, BIOlute and proBIO are trademarks or registered trademarks of the BIOTRONIK Group of Companies.

References:

About BIOTRONIK:

BIOTRONIK is a leading medical device company that has been developing trusted and innovative cardiovascular and endovascular solutions for more than 50 years. Driven by a purpose to perfectly match technology with the human body, BIOTRONIK innovations deliver care that saves and improves the lives of millions diagnosed with heart and blood vessel diseases every year. BIOTRONIK is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and represented in over 100 countries.

