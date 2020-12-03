Biovanta™: The only 100% natural, safe and effective over-the-counter drug for cough, cold and sore throat

As the only natural drug, Biovanta is poised to disrupt the cough, cold, and sore throat category, which has been dominated until now by OTC drugs containing the same handful of synthetic chemicals. Every ingredient in Biovanta is chosen for maximum therapeutic benefit, making Biovanta safer, and more effective than homeopathic or traditional drug remedies.

"The science behind Biovanta is based on decades of research by leading cold and flu academic and private laboratories around world," explains Nazlie Latefi PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Applied Biological Laboratories. Dr. Latefi credits "new technologies developed in the past several years" allowing her team to measure the "inflammatory signals inside human respiratory tissue" and therefore design an effective, natural drug that regulates the upper respiratory inflammatory response.

Portable and convenient, Biovanta is available as a throat lozenge in three flavors – Lemon & Honey, Tart Cherry, and Green Apple– or as an on-the-go 10 mL spray. Since Biovanta contains only natural ingredients (including the aspirin), the spray has a unique dual-head format. Both the spray and lozenges retail for $16.99 and are available at most CVS, Walgreens and other select retailer locations. For more information on Biovanta, please visit www.biovanta.com.

About Applied Biological Laboratories

Applied Biological Laboratories Inc. is a New York-based biotechnology company committed to the research, development, and manufacturing of drugs and therapies for respiratory diseases such as rhinovirus, influenza, coronavirus (including Covid-19), adenovirus, others. For more information, please visit www.appliedbioinc.com.

SOURCE Applied Biological Laboratories Inc.

Related Links

http://www.appliedbioinc.com

