BioVaxys Announces Allowance of DPX Formulation Patent for the United States and Filing of Additional International Patent Applications for Phase 1 DPX SurMAGE

VANCOUVER, B.C., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for a Patent ("Patent") for inducing an antibody immune response from a low dose volume delivery of a B-cell epitope formulated with DPX™. Part of the extensive Intellectual Property portfolio acquired by BioVaxys from the former IMV, Inc, this Patent was recently allowed in Japan and is currently pending in the European Union.

DPX™ is a proprietary lipid-based delivery platform with no aqueous component that can be formulated with a range of packaged antigens, proteins, peptides, mRNA, or small molecules. Its unique "no release" mechanism of action allows antigen presenting cells (APCs) to be attracted to the injection site, facilitating a robust and sustained immune response.

The smallest dose of a currently approved vaccine is 0.1ml for Sanofi-Pasteur's Fluzone™ Intradermal Quadrivalent vaccine. Low dose volume delivery of DPX™ formulated B-cell epitope is designed to be delivered in single dose as low as 50µL to 90 µL.

An epitope is the part of an antigen that the host's immune system recognizes, eliciting the immune response to an invading pathogen. It specifically binds to the corresponding antigen receptor on the immune cell (such as a B-cell). Whereas T-cells protect people from getting infected by destroying cancerous and infected cells, B-cells produce antibodies to fight infection.

BioVaxys President and Chief Operating Officer Kenneth Kovan stated "Allowance of this important patent in the United States greatly expands the value of our IP and antigen delivery platform with potential partners. Having the unique ability to deliver B cell epitopes using a low dose DPX™ formulation is an attractive approach for packaging antigens for a range of cancer immunotherapeutics and therapeutic vaccines."

BioVaxys also is pleased to announce it has entered the national phase in the United States, Canada, European Union, Japan, and Australia with its patent application for DPX™-survivin/MAGE A9 ("DPX™ SurMAGE"), a DPX™ formulation of the tumor-associated antigens survivin and MAGE A9 as a dual targeted immunotherapy.

The survivins and MAGE-A9 are frequently over-expressed in various human cancers including bladder, lung and kidney, and correlate with a resistance to chemotherapy and aggressiveness of tumors, and both are recognized as important targets for cancer vaccines and therapeutics.

DPX™ SurMAGE" recently completed a successful Phase I clinical study in Canada with bladder cancer patients conducted at CHU de Québec-Université Laval, and induced a robust peptide-specific T cell response. Kovan further added that "BioVaxys and the Phase 1 clinical study investigators see the potential with further evaluation of DPX™ SurMAGE, and are particularly excited by the proven ability of DPX™ to package multiple different antigens. We will be reconvening with the study team at CHU de Québec-Université Laval to plan further development."

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (www.biovaxys.com), a biopharmaceuticals company registered in British Columbia, Canada, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient lives with novel immunotherapies based on the DPX™ immune-educating technology platform and its HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor cell construct platform for treating cancers, infectious disease, antigen desensitization, and other immunological fields. The Company's clinical stage pipeline includes maveropepimut-S which is in Phase II clinical development for advanced Relapsed-Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and platinum resistant ovarian cancer, and BVX-0918, a personalized immunotherapeutic vaccine using its proprietary HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor cell construct platform which is soon to enter Phase I in Spain for treating refractive late-stage ovarian cancer.

The Company is also capitalizing on its tumor immunology know-how and creation of a unique library of T-lymphocytes & other datasets post-vaccination with its personalized immunotherapeutic vaccines to utilize predictive algorithms and other technologies to identify new targetable tumor antigens.

BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol "BIOV" and trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF). For more information, visit www.biovaxys.com and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

