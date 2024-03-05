BioVaxys Announces Allowance of DPX-Related Patent for Japan and Filing of Additional International Patent Applications

VANCOUVER, BC, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the Japanese Patent Office for a Patent ("Patent") for inducing an antibody immune response from a low dose volume delivery of a B-cell epitope formulated with DPX™. This Patent was part of the extensive Intellectual Property portfolio recently acquired by BioVaxys from the former IMV, Inc. This Patent has already been issued in the US, and is currently pending in the EU.

DPX™ is a proprietary lipid-based delivery platform with no aqueous component that can be formulated with a range of packaged antigens, proteins, peptides, mRNA, or small molecules. Its unique "no release" mechanism of action allows antigen presenting cells (APCs) to be attracted to the injection site, facilitating a robust and sustained immune response.

The smallest dose of a currently approved vaccine is 0.1ml for Sanofi-Pasteur's Fluzone™ Intradermal Quadrivalent vaccine. Low dose volume delivery of DPX™ formulated B-cell epitope is designed to be delivered in single dose as low as 50µL to 90 µL.

An epitope is the part of an antigen that the host's immune system recognizes, eliciting the immune response to an invading pathogen. It specifically binds to the corresponding antigen receptor on the immune cell (such as a B-cell). Whereas T-cells protect people from getting infected by destroying cancerous and infected cells, B-cells produce antibodies to fight infection.

BioVaxys President and Chief Operating Officer Kenneth Kovan says "Expanding patent protection into major biopharma markets such as Japan further increases the value of the DPX™ platform for our Company. Having an ability to create low dose DPX™+B cell epitope formulations is an attractive approach for packaging antigens for cancer immunotherapeutics and therapeutic vaccines such as for influenza, Zika virus, RSV, HSV, and many other viral or bacterial pathogens.

BioVaxys also is pleased to announce it filed an international patent application through the Patent Cooperation Treaty ("PCT") from two pending patent applications in the US related to methods of formulating DPX™ compositions that comprise both a lipid-based adjuvant (i.e. PAM) and a polyI:C polynucleotide adjuvant.

The PCT is a patent treaty with more than 150 member countries, makes it possible to seek patent protection for an invention simultaneously in a large number of countries by filing a single "international" patent application instead of filing several separate national or regional patent applications.

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (www.biovaxys.com), a biopharmaceuticals company registered in British Columbia, Canada, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient lives with novel immunotherapies based on the DPX™ immune-educating technology platform and its HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor cell construct platform for treating cancers, infectious disease, antigen desensitization, and other immunological fields. The Company's clinical stage pipeline includes maveropepimut-S which is in Phase II clinical development for advanced Relapsed-Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and platinum resistant ovarian cancer, and BVX-0918, a personalized immunotherapeutic vaccine using its proprietary HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor cell construct platform which is soon to enter Phase I in Spain for treating refractive late-stage ovarian cancer.

The Company is also capitalizing on its tumor immunology know-how and creation of a unique library of T-lymphocytes & other datasets post-vaccination with its personalized immunotherapeutic vaccines to utilize predictive algorithms and other technologies to identify new targetable tumor antigens.

BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol "BIOV" and trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF). For more information, visit www.biovaxys.com and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

