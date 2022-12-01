BioVaxys Announces Successful Test-Run Production of its Bi-Haptenized Ovarian Cancer Vaccine

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") is pleased to announce the successful sterile and bacteria-free test-run production of BVX-0918, the Company's bi-haptenized autologous ovarian cancer vaccine.

The complete manufacturing of BVX-0918 from a cancer patient's ovarian tumor now validates the production protocols that had been in development over the past few months for the successful extraction of tumor cells, the cryo-packaging and cryo-preservation of tumor cells, identification of ovarian cancer cells as the components of the vaccine using specially developed monoclonal antibodies and flow cytometry, sterility processes, and development of the process for double haptenization of the ovarian tumor cells used in the vaccine.

The production protocols have reduced the time needed to haptenize the tumor cells by fifty percent having established a semi-automatic technique for mechanically extracting tumor cells from a tumor mass, resulting in a time savings for GMP manufacturing.

The next steps include further optimization of the vaccine production process, finalizing the protocol for GMP manufacturing of BVX-0918, followed by transfer of the production protocol to larger scale manufacturing and GMP validation for submission of a CTA to EU regulatory authorities. The CTA is the European equivalent of the FDA's Investigational New Drug application, or IND, which is filed to seek approval for a clinical study.

BioVaxys President and Chief Operating Officer Kenneth Kovan stated, "BioVaxys has successfully met a major manufacturing milestone by establishing the process to take surgically excise ovarian cancer cells from a cancer patient, conjugate two haptens, and manufacture a sterile and bacteria-free complete vaccine. The next steps now involve GMP product characterization and applying analytical methods to validate that each step of BVX-0918 production is under GMP conditions to the satisfaction of EU regulatory authorities. We have completed the clinical study protocol, and our EU clinical development and marketing partner, Procare Health Iberia, has selected a CRO and already begun meeting with prospective Spanish Phase I study investigators."

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

Based in Vancouver, BioVaxys Technology Corp. ( www.biovaxys.com ) is a British Columbia-registered, clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing viral and oncology vaccine platforms, as well as immuno-diagnostics. The Company is advancing vaccines for SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-1, and a pan-sarbecovirus vaccine based on its haptenized viral protein technology, and is planning a clinical trial of its haptenized autologous cell vaccine used in combination with anti-PD1 and anti-PDL1 checkpoint inhibitors that will initially be developed for Stage III/Stage IV ovarian cancer. Also in development is CoviDTH®, a diagnostic for evaluating the presence or absence of a T cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. BioVaxys has two issued US patents, and multiple US and international patent applications related to its cancer vaccines, antiviral vaccines, and diagnostic technologies. BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol "BIOV" and trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF).

