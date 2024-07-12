BioVaxys Technology Corp. Announces Revocation of Failure to File Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTC: BVAXF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the revocation of the failure to file cease trade order (the "FFCTO") issued by its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), on May 15, 2024.

The FFCTO was issued by the OSC under National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions as a result of the delay in filing the Company's (i) audited annual financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2023, its management's discussion and analysis for the year ended October 31, 2023, and related filings, and (ii) interim financial statements for the three months ended January 31, 2024, its management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended January 31, 2024, and related filings (collectively, the "Required Filings"). All of the Required Filings have now been filed by BioVaxys.

In addition to completing the Required Filings, the Company confirms it has also filed its interim financial statements for the six months ended April 30, 2024, its management's discussion and analysis for the six months ended April 30, 2024, and related filings, which were also required to be filed under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations. All of the Company's filing are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company reports that the OSC is satisfied that the order to revoke the FFCTO meets the test set out in the legislation thereby enabling the OSC to issue an Order Revoking the FFCTO effective July 11, 2024.

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (www.biovaxys.com), a biopharmaceuticals company registered in British Columbia, Canada, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient lives with novel immunotherapies based on the DPX™ immune-educating technology platform and its HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor cell construct platform, for treating cancers, infectious disease, antigen desensitization, and other immunological fields. The Company's clinical stage pipeline includes maveropepimut-S which is in Phase II clinical development for advanced Relapsed-Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and platinum resistant ovarian cancer, and BVX-0918, a personalized immunotherapeutic vaccine using it proprietary HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor cell construct platform which is soon to enter Phase I in Spain for treating refractive late-stage ovarian cancer. The Company is also capitalizing on its tumor immunology know-how and creation of a unique library of T-lymphocytes & other datasets post-vaccination with its personalized immunotherapeutic vaccines to utilize predictive algorithms and other technologies to identify new targetable tumor antigens. BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol "BIOV" and trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF). For more information, visit www.biovaxys.com and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

