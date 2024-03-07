BioVaxys Technology Corp. Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) (the "Company") is providing this bi-weekly update on the status of the management cease trade order granted on February 29, 2024, (the "MCTO") by its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), following the Company's announcement on February 21, 2024 (the "Default Announcement") that it was unable to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2023, its management's discussion and analysis of financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2023, its annual information form for the year ended October 31, 2023 and related filings (collectively the "Required Filings"). Under National Instrument 51-102, the Required Filings were required to be made not later than February 28, 2024 (the " Filing Deadline"). The Company still expects to file the Required Filings by March 30, 2024.

There are no material changes to the information contained in the Default Announcement. In addition: (i) the Company is satisfying and confirms that it intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the delay in filing the Required Filings is continuing, each of which will be issued in the form of a press release; (ii) the Company does not have any information at this time regarding any anticipated specified default subsequent to the default in filing the Required Filings; (iii) the Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (iv) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (www.biovaxys.com), a biopharmaceuticals company registered in British Columbia, Canada, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient lives with novel immunotherapies based on the DPX™ immune-educating technology platform and it's HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor cell construct platform, for treating cancers, infectious disease, antigen desensitization, and other immunological fields. The Company's clinical stage pipeline includes maveropepimut-S which is in Phase II clinical development for advanced Relapsed-Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and platinum resistant ovarian cancer, and BVX-0918, a personalized immunotherapeutic vaccine using it proprietary HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor cell construct platform which is soon to enter Phase I in Spain for treating refractive late-stage ovarian cancer. The Company is also capitalizing on its tumor immunology know-how and creation of a unique library of T-lymphocytes & other datasets post-vaccination with its personalized immunotherapeutic vaccines to utilize predictive algorithms and other technologies to identify new targetable tumor antigens. BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol "BIOV" and trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF). For more information, visit www.biovaxys.com and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

