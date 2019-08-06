BioVentrix Announces Key Additions to Leadership Team

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVentrix, Inc., a pioneer of technologies and procedures for the less invasive treatment of heart failure (HF), today announced two significant additions to its executive team.

Thasee Pillay, MBChB has been named Chief Medical Officer for Europe and William Abbott has been named Chief Financial Officer.

"The appointments of Dr. Pillay and Mr. Abbott to key roles in our leadership team mark a significant milestone in BioVentrix's development as we continue to scale the Company," says Kenneth Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioVentrix, Inc. "Dr. Pillay will lead our clinical development & training efforts in Europe. He has held appointments in the UK, US and India as a cardiac surgeon with special interest in advanced surgical techniques. He is an expert in beating heart CABG, mini access AVR, sutureless AVR and heart and lung transplantation."

"In his capacity as Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Abbott will be responsible for all operational, transactional and strategic financial initiatives within the company. He comes to us well prepared. He has been a CFO for 15 years for companies such as Hancock Jaffe, Apollo Medical, and Cardiogenesis, and prior to that served in various VP of Finance/Accounting roles for another 15 years. Recently, he successfully took a company through an IPO and listing on NASDAQ; and has successfully led several secondary public offerings."

BioVentrix developed The Revivent TCTM TransCatheter Ventricular Enhancement System to treat patients suffering from ischemic heart failure due to a previous heart attack. Based on European data, the Revivent TC therapy offers patients with abnormally dilated hearts the benefits of ventricular volume reduction (30%) with increased ejection fraction (17%) and improved quality of life (37%) via Less Invasive Ventricular EnhancementTM (LIVETM).

BioVentrix is a privately held medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, CA, USA. Our mission is to improve and expand the treatment available for congestive heart failure (CHF) caused by ischemic cardiomyopathy, through the development of less invasive, catheter-based approaches.

Less Invasive Ventricular Enhancement™ or LIVE™ is a revolutionary procedure which offers a new treatment option for patients suffering from ischemic cardiomyopathy. The Revivent TC™ TransCatheter Ventricular Enhancement System is a safer and less invasive alternative compared to a ventricular assist device (VAD) or a heart transplant. It was developed for the purpose of excluding discrete left ventricular scar, thereby reconfiguring abnormal cardiac geometry that leads to dysfunction. Our unique system provides a new solution for multidisciplinary heart teams and their patients by its proven clinical improvements.

Current Clinical Trials:

USA: ALIVE & Europe: REVIVE-HF

Note: The Revivent TC System is approved for sale in Europe; it is not approved for sale in the United States.

