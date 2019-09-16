BioVentrix Announces the Appointment of Pedro Marques as VP of Sales in Europe

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVentrix, Inc., a pioneer of technologies and procedures for the less invasive treatment of heart failure (HF), announced today that Pedro Marques has been named Vice President of Sales for the European market.

The addition of Mr. Marques to a key leadership position marks another milestone in the Company's international sales growth plans. Mr. Marques brings valuable international sales experience to BioVentrix having served as Vice President of Global Access and Clinical Development at Medtronic Inc., and as VP of International Sales for HeartWare Inc.

"The appointment of Mr. Marques to a key role in our European sales team underscores BioVentrix's commitment to developing a robust global sales and marketing team that will accelerate growth of the Revivent TC System," says Kenneth Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioVentrix, Inc. "Mr. Marques' prior experience focusing on clinician relationships and global patient access to cardiology devices will provide vital support to continuing to develop the market for the only less invasive therapy available to treat left ventricular dysfunction for ischemic heart failure patients. We are very pleased to have Mr. Marques join our team."

At HeartWare, Mr. Marques led the field organization to develop overall business strategies focused on revenue growth and financial performance, which ultimately led to a $1.1 billion acquisition by Medtronic in 2016. As Vice President for Medtronic's mechanical circulatory support (MCS) system, he delivered the overall sales and marketing strategies to accelerate and expand adoption in the marketplace.

"BioVentrix's system for ventricular restoration offers patients a life-changing treatment option for heart failure," says Mr. Marques. "And I'm excited to join the BioVentrix team and look forward to bringing its innovative and less invasive approach to ventricular enhancement to cardiologists and surgeons for the benefit of these patients."

BioVentrix developed The Revivent TC™ TransCatheter Ventricular Enhancement System to treat patients suffering from ischemic heart failure symptoms. The Revivent TC System offers patients with abnormally dilated hearts the benefits of ventricular volume reduction by less invasively excluding scar (dead tissue) from the healthy tissue on the left ventricle.

BioVentrix is a privately held medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, CA, USA. Our mission is to improve and expand the treatment available for congestive heart failure (CHF) caused by ischemic cardiomyopathy, through the development of less invasive, catheter-based approaches.

Current Clinical Trials

USA: ALIVE & Europe: REVIVE-HF

Note: The Revivent TC™ System is approved for sale in Europe; it is not approved for sale in the United States, but a licensing study is ongoing.

