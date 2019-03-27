Bioverativ Protects Vital R&D Data with Rubrik and Microsoft Azure

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, today announced that Bioverativ, a Sanofi company, has deployed Rubrik to protect virtual machines, database services, applications, and research data. With Rubrik's technology, Bioverativ's critical application data is easily discoverable and quickly recoverable.

Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Bioverativ is a biotechnology company dedicated to transforming the lives of people with hemophilia, cold agglutinin disease, and other rare blood disorders. Bioverativ is owned by Sanofi, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. Bioverativ originated as a divestiture of Biogen.

"We chose Rubrik over other solutions because it fit perfectly with our cloud-first mentality," said Bob Dyer, Associate Director of Infrastructure and Operations at Bioverativ. "We didn't want to go down the path of building a tape library and dealing with off-site storage. We need to protect R&D data for the life of the drug, which could be 30-40 years in some cases, and Rubrik was attuned to our need for a robust, future-forward solution that reduced data management complexity."

The team also deployed Microsoft Azure as part of Bioverativ's cloud-first strategy. Microsoft Azure's focus on working with the healthcare industry allows Bioverativ to deploy HIPAA and HITRUST-ready solutions to meet its regulatory compliance needs. Rubrik's software integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Azure and provides Bioverativ with a single platform to manage its entire data protection strategy from on-premises to the cloud.

Additionally, after acquiring another biotech company, the team utilized Rubrik Edge for a smooth transition of data to Bioverativ's onsite Rubrik clusters. "I've participated in numerous M&As over my career," said Cate Fagan, CIO at Bioverativ. "But this one was by far the easiest because of Rubrik. We were able to make the data transition quickly and meet that crucial, 30-day-from-close deadline."

Bioverativ is currently using Rubrik to protect its NAS, SQL, Microsoft Active Directory and Linux for their 100% virtualized Nutanix environment. Select benefits include:

Near-zero Recovery Time Objectives (RTOs): Rubrik allows Bioverativ to recover data in minutes. In some cases, it took the team longer to gather the restore requirements than it did to perform the actual restore.

Significant management time savings: Rubrik's automated SLA policy engine allows Bioverativ to automate the backup process providing its IT team with more time to focus on strategic projects.

Streamlined compliance for audits: From a compliance standpoint, auditors must ensure valid backups of Bioverativ's data exist and can be recovered at any time. With Rubrik, it only takes minutes to create backup reports and provide auditors with evidence of compliance.

Peace of mind with data security: Rubrik and Microsoft Azure provide end-to-end encryption for data both in-flight and at-rest.

Plug-and-play set up: Bioverativ installed Rubrik and backed up its entire environment in one day.

Additional comments on the news

"Rubrik delivers solutions that allow Bioverativ to focus more on developing life-changing drugs for patients and less on managing backup software," said Dr. Simon Kos, Chief Medical Officer at Microsoft. "Rubrik's Cloud Data Management platform allows customers to take full advantage of Microsoft Azure's flexibility and enterprise-grade reliability and security."

"At Bioverativ, data is critical to everything that we do," said Cate Fagan, CIO at Bioverativ. "Our motto is: 'science matters because patients matter.' One of our main IT objectives is the confidential protection of our patients' data. Rubrik and Microsoft Azure have allowed us to achieve this goal and adhere to the long-term retention requirements dictated by the biopharmaceutical industry."

"We are proud that cutting-edge biotechnology companies like Bioverativ choose Rubrik to manage and protect mission-critical data," said Arvind Nithrakashyap, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Rubrik. "Biotech data needs to be kept and protected longer than in other sectors, and Rubrik allows Bioverativ employees to have that critical data at their fingertips."

"When Bioverativ came to us looking for a solution to protect their critical data, we immediately suggested Rubrik," said Brad Maher, VP, Technology Solutions and Services at SnowCap Technologies. "Rubrik's cloud-first mentality, commitment to rapid innovation and ease of use meets Bioverativ's needs better than any other platform today."

About Rubrik

Rubrik delivers a single software platform to manage and protect data in the cloud, at the edge, and on-premises. Enterprises choose Rubrik's Cloud Data Management software to simplify backup and recovery, accelerate cloud adoption, and enable automation at scale. As organizations of all sizes adopt cloud-first policies, they rely on Rubrik's Polaris SaaS platform to unify data for security, governance, and compliance. For more information, visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.

Rubrik is a registered trademark of Rubrik, Inc. Other marks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Bioverativ, a Sanofi company

Bioverativ, a Sanofi company, is dedicated to transforming the lives of people with hemophilia and other rare blood disorders through world-class research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies. Bioverativ is committed to actively working with the blood disorders community, and its hemophilia therapies, when launched, represented the first major advancements in hemophilia treatment in more than two decades. For more information, visit www.bioverativ.com .

